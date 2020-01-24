New Albany outlasts BW in OT

SUNBURY — Katie Kaucheck scored a key hoop after collecting the opening tip of overtime and Brooklyn Gammon went 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the extra session as the New Albany girls basketball team escaped with a 42-37 OCC-Capital win over Big Walnut Friday night in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles hit their free throws when they needed them in the fourth — Avery Schone calmly connected on two to even things at 30 heading into the final minute of the quarter — but couldn’t convert in OT. Big Walnut had a chance to tie things up from the stripe with 2:10 left, but missed both.

On the other end, the Eagles used the line to gain some separation. Gammon hit a pair to balloon their edge to four and, after BW’s Abby Brown canned a three-pointer to make it a one-point game with 53 seconds left, Gammon made two more.

A Golden Eagle turnover gave the ball back to New Albany with 30 ticks left and Haley Dennis made a pair of free throws to all but end it.

Schone came right back with a quick hoop in transition, making it a 38-35 game with 22.8 seconds left, but that’s as close as Big Walnut would get.

Overall, New Albany (9-9, 4-4) converted 10 of its 12 free throws in the fourth.

Maddy Hofmann led the Eagles with 13 points while Dennis had eight and Kaucheck chipped in seven in the win.

Brown led Big Walnut (13-3, 6-2) with three threes on the way to a team-best 11 points while Alexis Schone and Avery Schone finished with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Delaware Hayes 47, Dublin Scioto 41, OT

Chloe Jeffers hit a three to force overtime and the Pacers rolled from there, outscoring the host Irish 11-5 in the extra session en route to an OCC-Cardinal win Friday night in Dublin.

Alyssa Griner had two hoops in OT and Karli Theis, who finished with a team-best 14 points, hit a key three as well.

Bexley 45, Buckeye Valley 38

The Barons finished both halves well, but slow starts did them in as the Lions nabbed an MSL-Ohio win Friday night in Bexley.

Bexley limited BV to a combined 14 points in the first and third quarters to create some breathing room.

Chelsea Edington led the Barons with 12 points while Dani Grether finished in double figures with 10.

Hilliard Bradley 44, Olentangy Berlin 29

The Bears played even with the hosts in the first quarter, but the Jaguars outscored them 9-2 in the second to create some separation on the way to an OCC-Cardinal win Friday night in Hilliard.

Haley Cera led Berlin with eight points while Bradley’s Chloe Callahan led all scorers with 20.

Westerville South 54, Olentangy Liberty 37

The Patriots led by a bucket after one, but the visiting Wildcats outscored them in each of the final three quarters to post an OCC-Buckeye win Friday night in Powell.

South’s Anyssa Jones led all scorers with 14 points while Caitlin Splain had a team-best 15, including four threes, for Liberty.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nabil Abdus-salaam poured in 17 points and Addison Harvey added 15 as Delaware Hayes notched a 61-45 OCC-Cardinal win over visiting Dublin Scioto Friday night.

The teams were tied at 13 after the first quarter, but the Pacers outscored the Irish 19-6 in the second to take control. Hezekiah Russell had two triples during the span to help Hayes balloon the lead to 32-19 by the break.

The Pacers led 46-32 heading into the fourth and Abdus-salaam took over from there, scoring eight of his 17 points in the final eight minutes of action.

Nate Griggs added nine points for Hayes while Russell finished with eight.

Jaydon Pearson led Scioto with 14 points in the setback.

Olentangy Liberty 67, Westerville South 54

The Patriots trailed by a point at the break, but outscored the host Wildcats 38-24 in the second half to secure a key OCC-Buckeye win Friday night in Westerville.

Henry Hinkle led the charge with 20 points, Ty Foster was right behind him with 19 and Cam Barcus finished with 14 for Liberty.

Peter Pedrozo led South with 16 points in the setback.

Olentangy 51, Westerville North 44

The Braves used a 13-4 second quarter to gain the upper hand and played virtually even with the visiting Warriors in the second half to earn their first league win of the season Friday night in Lewis Center.

Ethan Smith led a balanced Olentangy offense with 11 points. Tavian James and Jake Emore had nine apiece and Josiah Seymour finished with eight.

Charles Perkins led North with 15 points.

Hilliard Bradley 43, Olentangy Berlin 14

Tayshaun Mayfield had 12 points, AJ Mirgon added nine and the defense took care of the rest as the visiting Jaguars cruised to an OCC-Cardinal win over the Bears Friday night in Delaware.

CJ Bishop had a team-best five points for Berlin.

Also: Westerville Central 72, Olentangy Orange 60

WRESTLING

Olentangy Liberty 37, Delaware Hayes 35

Big Walnut's Avery Schone slices between New Albany's Brooklyn Gammon (5) and Haley Dennis on her way to the hoop during the second half of Friday's OCC showdown in Sunbury.