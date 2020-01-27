Liberty girls, boys win league titles

The Olentangy Liberty girls swimming and diving team collected 466 points to bring home an OCC-Buckeye championship Saturday afternoon at the James A. Steen Aquatic Center in Gambier.

Morgan Hofmeister, Kate Saczawa and Olivia Lynch all won individual events while the Patriots added a pair of relay wins to pad their point total.

Hofmeister picked up first-place points in the 500 freestyle in 5:24.58, Saczawa won the 100 backstroke in 57.63 seconds and Lynch won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 451.15.

Liberty also earned league titles in the 200 freestyle (1:42.34) and and 200 medley (1:54.86) relays.

Sister schools Olentangy Orange and Olentangy were in action as well, finishing second and third with respective point totals of 312 and 296.

The Pioneers were powered by Alexandria Knodel, who was second in the 200 free (2:00.63) and third in the 500 free (5:26.26); and Emma Logan, who was third in the 200 IM (2:21.08).

Orange also finished second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.73).

Olentangy standouts included Anna McGrath, who won the 200 free (2:00.45) and finished second in the 500 free (5:25.23); Martina Peroni, who picked up first-place points in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.06) and 200 individual medley (2:05.98); Cameron Kuriger, who won the 100 butterfly (57.81 seconds); and Regan Blythe, who finished second in the 50 free (25.90 seconds).

The Braves also nabbed runner-up honors in the 200 medley relay (1:55.18).

Westerville Central (295), Westerville North (284) and Westerville South (271) smoothed out the scoring summary.

Capital Division

Big Walnut earned runner-up honors at Saturday’s OCC-Capital Championships in Gambier … and it had its divers to thank for it.

The Golden Eagles took second, third, fourth and fifth in the 1-meter diving event. Mackenna Ames finished second with a score of 294.65 while Macy Roberto smoothed out the top three with a total of 256.70.

Big Walnut, which finished second overall behind New Albany, also got steady showings from its 400 freestyle relay team (third in 4:44.82) and 200 medley relay team (third in 2:09.93).

New Albany won the team title with 616 points while Big Walnut (363.5), Canal Winchester (317), Groveport (253) and Newark (218) rounded out the scoring summary.

Cardinal Division

Hayes’ Mackenzie Carter won the 50 free (24.59 seconds) and 100 free (54.14 seconds) and Olentangy Berlin’s Grace Butcher picked up first-place points in the 100 backstroke (1:05.89) to lead their respective teams at Saturday’s league championship meet in Gambier.

The Pacers also got a standout showing from Kailyn Smith, who won the 100 butterfly in 59.01 seconds. Butcher finished second in the event in 59.67 seconds.

In relay action, Hayes won the 200 free (1:40.71) and Berlin took top honors in the 200 medley (1:51.89).

Dublin Jerome won the team title with 499 points while Berlin and Hayes smoothed out the top three with 361 and 315 points, respectively.

Worthington Kilbourne (273), Thomas Worthington (185), Hilliard Bradley (157), Hilliard Darby (145) and Dublin Scioto (54) also scored in the event.

BOYS SWIMMING

Olentangy Liberty won seven individual events and three relays on the way to an OCC-Buckeye championship Saturday in Gambier.

Christian Hosler won the 50 free (21.17 seconds) and 100 butterfly (53.13 seconds), John Bentley won the 100 free (47.66 seconds), Gavin Weis picked up first-place points in the 200 free (1:50.15), Max Miller won the 100 breaststroke (1:01.49), Eli Grubbs won the 200 IM (2:00.54) and Jack Matthews won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 537.70.

Liberty also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.20), 400 freestyle relay (3:19.12) and 200 medley relay (1:37.82).

Olentangy, which finished fourth behind Liberty, Westerville North and Olentangy Orange, got first-place showings from Christopher Sabharwal in the 500 free (5:04.35) and Preston Kuriger in the 100 backstroke (54.31 seconds).

Kuriger also notched a runner-up effort in the 100 free (47.81 seconds), as did Max McAlister in the 100 butterfly (54.70 seconds).

Capital Division

Zander Murnieks finished third in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.63 and the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams closed second in respective times of 1:39.45 and 3:49.12 to lead Big Walnut to a runner-up finish at Saturday’s OCC-Capital Championships in Gambier.

The Golden Eagles also picked up second-place points in the 200 medley relay with an effort of 1:54.58.

New Albany won the event with 594.5 points while Big Walnut and Canal Winchester smoothed out the top three with 490.5 and 293, respectively.

Cardinal Division

Sam Sulek won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 492.80 and Mark Sulek finished third with a solid 357.60 of his own to lead Delaware Hayes at Saturday’s OCC-Cardinal championships in Gambier.

Other area standouts included the Pacers’ Aidan Stojkov, who finished third in the 100 backstroke (58.47 seconds); Olentangy Berlin’s Brogan Robinson, who was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.03) and third in the 200 IM (2:00.81); and the Bears’ Nathan Reynolds, who closed fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.04).

Dublin Jerome won the showcase with 543.5 points. Berlin was third with 257 and Hayes finished fifth among the eight teams in action with 180.

