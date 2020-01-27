Balanced Bears bury Lions, 68-24

Austin Corley poured in 17 points and 11 other players cracked the scoring column with at least two as the Olentangy Berlin boys basketball team rolled to a 68-24 non-league win over visiting Northside Christian Monday night in Delaware.

The Bears (3-14) led 20-4 after the first quarter and only added to their edge the rest of the way. They outscored the Lions 16-4 in the second, 15-8 in the third and 17-8 in the fourth.

Grant Schrieber backed Corley with nine points while Adrian Stone had seven in the win.

Buckeye Valley 78, Centennial 63

After back-to-back losses, the Barons got back to their winning ways with a solid non-league victory over the visiting Stars Saturday in Delaware.

BV (11-3) led by 21 points at halftime thanks in part to a 26-10 first quarter.

Jake Radcliffe led the Barons with 15 points and eight rebounds. Other standouts included Dylan Thompson, who had 13 points; and the duo of Jevin Beard and Dylan Herbert, who had 11 points apiece.

Jaylen Gilbert had a game-best 25 points for Centennial.

Canton McKinley 79, Olentangy 59

The Bulldogs raced out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and 41-26 edge by halftime on the way to a non-league win over the visiting Braves Sunday night.

Ethan Smith led Olentangy (6-11) with 12 points while Tavian James and Jake Elmore had 11 apiece.

McKinley’s Brent Walker led all scorers with 19 points in the win.

Wayne 60, Olentangy Liberty 52

The visiting Patriots rallied down the stretch, winning the fourth quarter 25-15, but couldn’t make up for a slow start en route to a non-league loss Saturday night.

Liberty (12-5) fell behind 17-11 after the first quarter and trailed 45-27 heading into the final eight minutes of action.

Henry Hinkle led the Patriots with 12 points while Andrew Wade had 11 in the setback.

Also: East Knox 63, Delaware Christian 46

