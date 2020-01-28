Warriors edge Barons, 43-40

Buckeye Valley held slim leads after each of the first two quarters, but visiting Worthington Christian never lost touch, eventually taking a late lead in the fourth before hanging on for a 43-40 MSL-Ohio win Tuesday night in Delaware.

The game was tight from start to finish, which wasn’t the case the first time the two teams met — a 62-38 Warrior win back in mid-December.

Reilly Taylor split a pair of free throws to cap an early 7-0 run the Barons used to take a 9-8 lead after one. Chelsea Edington, Paige Garrett and Anika Craft also scored during the run, which gave BV a 7-3 edge midway through the first.

Taylor hit a runner just before halftime as the Barons took a 21-19 lead into the break, but the Warriors evened things at 31 after three before winning the fourth 12-9 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Edington and Craft led Buckeye Valley with eight points apiece while Taylor and Kayla Helms had seven each.

Katherine Weakley had a game-high 19 points for Worthington Christian while Meghan Mayotte and Blessing King added 11 and 10, respectively.

Delaware Hayes 39, Upper Arlington 25

The Pacers didn’t give the Golden Bears much, allowing just five field goals through the first three quarters, and none during a 9-2 third quarter on the way to a non-league win Tuesday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland.

Chloe Jeffers scored five of her team-best 12 points in the first quarter as Hayes jumped out to an 11-6 lead.

The Pacers outscored the Bears 13-6 in the second and, after the dominant third, led 33-14 with eight minutes to play.

Alexis Amabile backed Jeffers with nine points while Jordan Lantz, Alyssa Griner and Katie Smith, who had two of the team’s three three-pointers, finished with six points each.

Valerie Feller had nine points to lead Upper Arlington.

Delaware Christian 45, Northside Christian 18

The Eagles dominated the Lions from start to finish, giving them their 10th win of the season and the team’s three seniors — Lyssi Snouffer, Abbi Maurer and Rachel Fisher — the 50th of their high school careers.

Snouffer led with 25 points, 16 rebounds and four steals. Maurer added eight points, six steals and five assists while Emma Rindfuss chipped in eight points, three steals and three boards.

Lancaster 39, Olentangy Orange 37

The Pioneers outscored the Gales 9-2 in the fourth, but the comeback fell a bucket short as the hosts held on for a non-league win Tuesday in Lancaster.

Kayla Delmore led Orange with 11 points while London Davis added 10.

Brittney Azbell had a game-best 15 points for Lancaster.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 76, Horizon Science 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Justin Perry had a big fourth quarter, scoring 16 of his game-high 24 points in the final frame to lead New Albany to a 64-55 non-league win over visiting Olentangy Orange Tuesday night.

Jason Foster had 22 points to lead the Pioneers while Jordan Bethel and Ryan Cutler finished in double figures with 11 and 10, respectively.

Buckeye Valley 59, Marion Harding 42

The Barons outscored the Presidents 19-9 in the first quarter and 15-9 in the second to take a commanding halftime lead they parlayed into a non-league win Tuesday in Marion.

Max Stokey led a balanced BV attack with 10 points. Dylan Thompson and Owen Osborne added nine apiece and Jevin Beard chipped in eight in the win.

Ayden Rich and Tabias Thompson-Reece had 13 points each for Harding.

Buckeye Valley’s Anika Craft (32) puts up a shot during the first half of Tuesday’s MSL-Ohio showdown against visiting Worthington Christian. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_craft.jpeg Buckeye Valley’s Anika Craft (32) puts up a shot during the first half of Tuesday’s MSL-Ohio showdown against visiting Worthington Christian. Ben Stroup | Gazette