Pacers nab runner-up honors at host invite

Corbin May, Mason Sutandar and Nathan Robinson all won individual titles while leading the Delaware Hayes wrestling team to a second-place showing at Saturday’s Delaware Hayes Invitational.

May, competing at 170, was dominant all day long. After picking up a pair of pins in pool play, he forced Fremont Ross’ Alejandro Melchor to the mat in 2:53 to reach the semifinals and cruised past Central Crossing’s Nate VanHouten 14-4 to punch a ticket to the finals. Once there, he won the title by default when Loveland’s Liam Hamill was unable to compete due to injury.

Sutandar was just as strong. He pinned his first two opponents in pool play, forced Kenton Ridge’s Jayden DeWitt to the mat in 1:19 in the quarterfinals, pinned Central Crossing’s Shane Bass in 1:27 in the semis and took care of Coffman’s Nick Copley 5-2 to earn first-place points at 182.

Robinson, meanwhile, notched a pair of first-period pins in pool play before pinning Fremont Ross’ Ocyrus Johnson in just 16 seconds to reach the semis. He handled Central Crossing’s Abel Garantche 10-2 to earn a trip to the finals, where he knocked off Coffman’s Riley Ucker 5-2 to secure top honors at 220.

Other Pacer standouts included Emmett Cain, who nabbed runner-up honors at 160; Clay Ours, who finished third at 195; and Tristan Burton to earn third-place points at 145.

The Pacers finished with a team score of 224 — second only to champ Dublin Coffman’s 287.5 — while Legacy Christian smoothed out the top three with a team total of 222.

Olentangy Berlin and Olentangy were also in action, finishing 10th and 12th with respective scores of 82 and 70.

Daniel Helmers and Israel Foston led the Bears, finishing fourth at 138 and 152, respectively.

Ethan Hand earned Olentangy’s best finish, closing fifth in the heavyweight division.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Olentangy Orange took the team title while four area standouts nabbed individual championships at Saturday’s Lady Chieftain Invitational in Bellefonatine.

The Pioneers, led by champions Taryn Martin (137), Noel Frye (160) and Talia Mitchell (170), finished with a team score of 249.5. Marysville and Miami East rounded out the top three with respective team totals of 206.5 and 179.

Olentangy Berlin’s Maia Crumb was the other area champ, taking top honors in the 150 pound weight class.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anika Craft hauled down a school-record 22 rebounds and Paige Garrett had a team-best 13 points to lead Buckeye Valley to a 41-38 MSL-Ohio win over visiting Columbus Academy Saturday night in Delaware.

The game was tight from start to finish. The Vikings led 11-10 after the first quarter and, after both teams scored eight points in the second, brought a slim 19-18 lead with them into halftime.

BV used a 12-8 third to go on top heading into the final eight minutes of action before both teams scored 11 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Dani Grether had 12 points and fellow senior Reilly Taylor added four in what was their Senior Night.

Academy’s Sophie Spolter led all scorers with 18 points in the setback.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ridgedale used an 11-4 second quarter to take a 22-16 lead into the break, but host Delaware Christian outscored the visitors 41-28 in the second half to wrap up a 57-50 non-league win Saturday in Delaware.

Nathan Stewart had 22 points to lead the Eagles while James Vasek and Pryce Johnson had 14 and 12, respectively.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_delgazette.jpg