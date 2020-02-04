Pacers tame Wolves, 55-30

The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team outscored visiting Worthington Kilbourne 22-9 in the middle two quarters and cruised to a 55-30 OCC-Cardinal Division win Tuesday night.

The Pacers finished with a flourish, too, pouring in 20 fourth-quarter points to seal the deal. Seven players scored in the final frame. Rajah Ishwar connected on a pair of three-pointers and Sihr Sumner had a couple hoops from inside the arc the put the finishing touches on the win.

Paul Burris had a game-high 14 points while Nabil Abdus-salaam and Ryan Smudz added 11 points apiece.

Travis Mecklenburg and Brian Wilson led the Wolves with nine points each.

Olentangy 65, Hilliard Davidson 47

Four different players scored in double figures as the Braves used a balanced offensive attack to knock off the host Wildcats in non-league action Tuesday night.

Olentangy set the tone with a 19-10 first quarter and rolled from there.

Jake Elmore, who had two of the team’s six three-pointers in the first, led the way with 14 points while Ethan Smith had 13 and Josiah Seymour and Dylan Sigler chipped in 12 each.

Ryan Paris led Davidson with 14 points in the setback.

Olentangy Liberty 64, Newark 59

Andrew Wade got it done on both ends of the floor, finishing with 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Patriots to a non-league win over the host Wildcats Tuesday in Newark.

Liberty dominated early and held on late. The Patriots led 19-5 after the first quarter and maintained the 14-point edge until the fourth.

Ty Foster backed Wade with 16 points, Henry Hinkle added 13 and Tyson Chapman finished with 12 for Liberty.

Drew Ballinger hit five threes and finished with 23 points for the Wildcats.

Buckeye Valley 44, Bexley 35

The Barons dominated on the defensive end, controlling the game from start to finish en route to a MSL-Ohio win over the visiting Lions Tuesday in Delaware.

Up 8-6 after the first quarter, BV used a 15-2 second to create some separation.

Dylan Herbert had a game-high 12 points for the Barons while Owen Osborne and Jevin Beard had seven apiece.

Hilliard Darby 30, Olentangy Berlin 26

The Bears used an 8-4 second quarter and 8-5 third to take a lead into the fourth, but the visiting Panthers finished the game on a 10-1 run to escape with a league win Tuesday in Delaware.

Austin Corley led Berlin with nine points while Jacob Foster had a game-high 10 for Darby.

Also: Marysville 74, Big Walnut 47; Olentangy Orange 79, Franklin Heights 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian wrapped up the outright MOCAL championship with a 58-42 win over host Tree of Life Tuesday night.

Tree got within four with four minutes left, but the Eagles went on a 14-2 run down the stretch to seal the deal.

Lyssi Snouffer had a double-double with 30 points and 17 rebounds while Katie Neuhart added nine points and 13 boards in the win.

Olentangy Berlin 43, Hilliard Darby 29

The Bears outscored the host Panthers in all four quarters on the way to an OCC win Tuesday night.

The Bears, who led 31-25 after three, outscored the Panthers 12-4 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Cortney Suchan had a pair of threes en route to a team-best 16 points while Maddie Goodman and Deanara Mbouge had 12 apiece.

Big Walnut 39, Marysville 31

Avery Schone finished with a game-best 14 points, Abby Brown added 10 and Alyssa Tarney had nine to lead the Golden Eagles to a non-league win over the host Monarchs Tuesday night.

Big Walnut was solid on the defensive end, too, holding Marysville under 10 points in all four quarters.

Worthington Kilbourne 55, Delaware Hayes 49

The Wolves hit nine free throws in the fourth quarter — the only nine they hit all game long — to pull away from the visiting Pacers in OCC-Cardinal Division action Tuesday night in Worthington.

Chloe Jeffers had 12 points to lead Hayes while Lauren Scott poured in a game-high 18 for Kilbourne.

Delaware Hayes’ Addison Harvey soars toward the hoop during the first half of Tuesday’s OCC-Cardinal Division showdown against visiting Worthington Kilbourne. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_harvey-1.jpeg Delaware Hayes’ Addison Harvey soars toward the hoop during the first half of Tuesday’s OCC-Cardinal Division showdown against visiting Worthington Kilbourne. Ben Stroup | Gazette

Olentangy, Liberty pick up solid road wins