Bishops start fast, finish strong in win

Claire Sterling poured in a game-high 18 points and Cierra Joiner had a double-double — 17 points and 11 rebounds — to lead the Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team to a 59-48 North Coast Athletic Conference win over visiting Oberlin Wednesday night at Branch Rickey Arena.

The Bishops surged ahead early, outscoring the Yeowomen 14-3 in a dominant first quarter, but the momentum shifted sides in the second as Oberlin (7-12, 4-6 NCAC) used a 22-9 run to take a 25-23 lead into the break.

Ohio Wesleyan (10-9, 5-5 NCAC) regained its first-quarter form in the second half, though, winning the third 16-12 to regain the lead before sealing the deal with a 20-11 fourth.

The Bishops, who shot just 30 percent from the field, used the free-throw line to their advantage down the stretch. They cashed in on 15 of their 21 attempts in the second half, that after shooting just two in the first half.

The Yeowomen, meanwhile, only got to the line twice in the second half, and missed both.

Molly Delaney nearly joined Sterling and Joiner in double figures, finishing with nine points, while Meghann Dunning and Leah Maniaci had five apiece.

Jasmine Sorrells led Oberlin with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Rowan Smith and Jai Cunningham each finished with eight points in the setback.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan shot the ball well in the first half, but cooled off considerably in the second as visiting Oberlin rallied for a 67-60 North Coast Athletic Conference win Wednesday night at Branch Rickey Arena.

The Bishops (11-9, 6-7 NCAC) made 63 percent of their shots from the field on the way to a 36-30 halftime lead.

The second half, though, was a different story. OWU shot just 32 percent as Oberlin (12-8, 6-7 NCAC) battled back into things.

Grant Spicer led the Bishops with 12 points while Ethan Stanislawski added 10.

Christian Fioretti had a game-high 23 points for the Yeomen.

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Ohio Wesleyan University junior Courtney Owens has been named a North Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 3, it was announced by the NCAC.

Owens, a member of the Ohio Wesleyan women’s track & field team, was named Women’s Sprints/Hurdles Athlete of the Week.

Owens won the 55-meter hurdles in :08.59 and added a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter dash as Ohio Wesleyan competed at the Dr. Taraschke Team Challenge, hosted by Baldwin Wallace University on Saturday. The Bishops finished third in the 5-team meet.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buckeye Valley’s Chelsea Edington had three three-pointers on the way to a 15-point night, and Dani Grether added 13 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough as visiting River Valley rolled to a 71-41 non-league win Wednesday night in Delaware.

The Vikings, who already led 35-25 at halftime, used a 14-5 third quarter to all but seal the deal.

Taylor Hecker had a game-high 16 points for River Valley while Alexis Stevens and Allyson Johnson added 14 apiece.

Ohio Wesleyan’s Cierra Joiner (21) goes up for a layin during the first half of Wednesday’s NCAC showdown against visiting Oberlin. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_owuoberlin2.jpg Ohio Wesleyan’s Cierra Joiner (21) goes up for a layin during the first half of Wednesday’s NCAC showdown against visiting Oberlin. Ben Stroup | Gazette