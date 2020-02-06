Patriots power past Wildcats on Senior Night

The Olentangy Liberty wrestling team put together a solid showing on Senior Night, rolling past visiting Westerville South 56-18 to stay perfect in OCC-Buckeye Division duals.

Starting at 138, Nico Leary quickly put the Patriots ahead 6-0 with a pin. They lost the next match, but dominated the rest of the way. Drew Brown, Jadon Brownlee, Noah Feeney and Hunter Ford also picked up pins.

Other winners included Ethan Stamp, Zach Dunbar, Nick Rutsky and Adam Gintert, all via tech falls.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian battled to the very end, but just couldn’t get enough shots to fall as it lost to host Ridgedale 44-42 Thursday night.

The Eagles shot a season-low 29 percent from the field in the setback.

Lyssi Snouffer led DCS with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Katie Neuhart had eight points and eight boards.

Next up, Delaware Christian returns to action Saturday at Fredericktown. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_delgazette-1.jpg