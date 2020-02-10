Bears, Golden Eagles, Pacers compete in dual team tourney

Olentangy Berlin, Big Walnut and Delaware Hayes each won a dual during Saturday’s Division I, Region 5 Dual Team Wrestling Tournament at Marysville.

The Bears blanked Gahanna Lincoln 49-0 and the Golden Eagles handled New Albany 60-21 to move into the quarterfinals, where the second-seeded Pacers were waiting after a bye.

Daniel Helmers (138), Caiden Hooks (145), Hugh Peterson (152), Israel Foston (160), Corey Hill (170), Evariste Misseou (182) and Matt Kirsop (220) all picked up wins for Berlin while Carson Leasure (138), Justin Strickland (152), Ryan Colletta (160), Lawrence O’Malley (170), Christian Takatch (182) and Wyatt Lenz (195) won matches for Big Walnut.

In the quarters, the Bears lost to host Marysville 61-12 and the Golden Eagles fell to the Pacers 51-24.

Hayes, which got third-seeded Marysville in the semis, got pins from Tamas Eder (113), Corbin May (170) and Mason Sutandar (182), but it wasn’t enough. The Pacers also got wins from Tristan Burton (3-2 at 145), Clay Ours (15-3 at 195) and Nathan Robinson (4-1 at 220), but fell 37-28 when all was said and done.

Top-seeded Dublin Coffman then captured the regional crown with a 52-9 win over Marysville in the final.

