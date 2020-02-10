Hosler leads Patriots at sectional showcase

The Olentangy Liberty boys swimming and diving team made some noise at Saturday’s Division I Sectional Championship at Kenyon College, winning a couple relay events to go with a first-place performance in the 50 freestyle.

Christian Hosler had a hand in all three wins. Individually, he picked up first-place points in the 50 freestyle with an effort of 20.86 seconds. Fellow Patriot Isaac Iverson was right behind him, finishing second in the event in 21.69 seconds.

The two joined forces with John Bently and Andrew Gehring to win the 200 medley relay (1:35.38) and Hosler, Max Miller, Eli Grubbs and Bentley combined to take top honors in the 200 freestyle relay (1:25.70).

Olentangy Berlin’s Brogan Robinson also won a sectional title, touching first in the 500 freestyle in 4:42.75.

On the girls’ side, Liberty’s Kate Saczawa won the 100 backstroke in 58 seconds.

Worthington Sectional

Delaware Hayes’ girls had a pair of relay teams nab top-three finishes at Saturday’s Division I Sectional Championship at Thomas Worthington.

The Pacers nabbed runner-up honors in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.97) and closed third in the 200 medley relay (1:53.11).

Mackenzie Carter led Hayes in the individual events, finishing third in the 100 free (53.08 seconds) and fifth in the 50 free (24.48 seconds).

On the boys’ side, the Pacers’ Caleb Bucher finished sixth in the 200 free (1:51.21) and Aidan Stojkov was seventh in the 100 backstroke (56.97 seconds).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kegan Hienton poured in a game-high 19 points, Jagger Barnett added 16 and Jared Kreager had 13 to lead Big Walnut to a 65-49 non-league win over host River Valley Saturday night.

The Golden Eagles started both halves well, outscoring the Vikings 16-8 in the first quarter and 20-7 in the third.

Worthington Christin 44, Buckeye Valley 41, OT

The Barons got off to a solid start on the road, outscoring the Warriors 21-14 in the first half, but the hosts used a 15-7 third to close the gap and won the OT 7-4 to escape with a MSL-Ohio win Saturday night.

Max Stokey had 15 points for BV while DJ Moore scored a game-best 16 for Worthington Christian.

Olentangy Berlin 50, Horizon Science 35

The Bears outscored the visiting Hawks in each of the first three quarters on the way to a non-league win Saturday night in Delaware.

Berlin, already up 20-10 at halftime, used a 16-4 third to all but seal the deal.

Austin Corley had a season-high 28 points for the Bears while Kevin Williams led Horizon Science with 17 points in the setback.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avery Schone had eight points, Abby Brown finished with seven and Payton Carter and Alyssa Tarney had six apiece to lead Big Walnut to a 42-24 non-league win over host Benjamin Logan Saturday night.

The Golden Eagles built the bulk of their lead in the first half, outscoring the hosts 8-2 in the first quarter and 13-7 in the second.

Marion Harding 57, Buckeye Valley 50

The Barons got off to a fast start, racing out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter, but the visiting Presidents outscored them in each of the final three to rally for a non-league win Monday in Delaware.

Dani Grether led BV with 18 points while Paige Garrett had 11. Reilly Taylor and Anika Craft were also solid, finishing with seven points apiece.

Justice Steinman-Ross had a game-best 21 points for Harding.

