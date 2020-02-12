Tigers roar past Bishops, 77-61

The Ohio Wesleyan men’s basketball team hung around into the second half, but visiting Wittenberg pulled away down the stretch for a 77-61 North Coast Athletic Conference win Wednesday night at Branch Rickey Arena.

The Bishops (11-11, 6-9 NCAC) more than held their own early, taking a 13-point lead midway through the first half. The Tigers (21-1, 14-1 NCAC) had an answer, though, roaring back to take a five-point lead, 36-31, by halftime.

Wittenberg outscored OWU 41-30 in the second half to smooth out the scoring summary.

Jack Clement led the Bishops with a double-double, collecting a team-best 14 points to go with 10 rebounds. Ethan Stanislawski was also steady, finishing with 11 points, while Bryson Lane and Grant Spicer had 10 apiece.

Jake Bertemes had a game-high 20 points for the Tigers while Landon Martin was right behind him with 19. Other standouts included James Johnson, who had 17 points and 10 boards; and Connor Seipel, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Ohio Wesleyan returns to action Saturday, looking to snap a five game losing streak against host DePauw.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wittenberg dominated from start to finish, outscoring visiting Ohio Wesleyan in all four quarters on the way to a 64-43 North Coast Athletic Conference win Wednesday night.

The Tigers (17-6, 10-4 NCAC) raced out to a 31-19 halftime lead before outscoring the Bishops (12-10, 7-6 NCAC) 17-11 in the third quarter and 16-13 in the fourth.

Claire Sterling, Cierra Joiner and Elizabeth Rabold finished with eight points apiece for OWU. Joiner added a team-high three blocks and joined Nicole Popovich with eight rebounds.

Delaney Williams led Wittenberg with a game-high 14 points to go with six assists and three rebounds. Korynne Berner added 12 points while Abigail Yunker had 11 in the win.

Next up, Ohio Wesleyan will travel to Greencastle, Indiana to take on DePauw Saturday afternoon. Tip is set for 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut 41, Worthington Christian 29

