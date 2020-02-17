Levering leads Liberty in tourney opener

Kelly Levering did a little of everything Saturday night in Powell, finishing with a game-high 18 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Olentangy Liberty girls basketball team to a decisive 63-16 Division I district tournament win over visiting Central Crossing.

The 12th-seeded Patriots took care of business from the start in their tourney opener, racing out to a 23-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. They outscored the 41st-seeded Comets 22-7 in the second to all but seal the deal by halftime.

Levering hit four of Liberty’s 11 three-pointers. Caitlin Splain had three on the way to 13 points and Gina Santangelo had two to finish with six points.

Trinity Ramos was also solid in the win, closing with 11 points for the Patriots.

Haley Cox had 10 of her team’s 16 points to lead the Comets.

Liberty will host Columbus Independence, the No. 20 seed, in Friday’s second round. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Marysville 60, Delaware Hayes 42

The 18th-seeded Pacers fell behind early and never could recover as the visiting and 29th-seeded Monarchs picked up a Division I tournament win Saturday afternoon in Delaware.

Tinley Graves had 17 points to lead Marysville, which outscored Hayes 23-16 in the first quarter and 12-9 in the second to take control.

The Pacers battled back with a 16-12 third, but the Monarchs won the fourth 13-1 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Hayes’ Alexis Amabile and Jordan Lantz finished in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

With the win, Marysville advances to Friday’s sectional final against 10th-seeded and host Hilliard Bradley. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Olentangy Berlin 48, New Albany 40

The 31st-seeded Bears upset 22nd-seeded New Albany to open the Division I district tournament Saturday night in New Albany.

Next up, Berlin will travel to eighth-seeded Watkins Memorial for Friday’s second-round showdown. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

