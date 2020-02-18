Sena named NCAC Player of Week

Ohio Wesleyan University junior Marquis Sena has been named a North Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 17, it was announced by the NCAC.

Sena, a member of the Ohio Wesleyan men’s track & field team, was named Men’s Sprinter/Hurdler of the Week.

After winning his heat in the preliminaries, Sena won All-Ohio honors in the 60-meter dash with a third-place finish in :07.01 at the All-Ohio championship meet on Saturday. He also helped the Bishop 800-meter relay team win All-Ohio honors with a third-place finish in 1:31.33. Sena also placed 13th in the 200-meter dash in :23.27. Ohio Wesleyan finished sixth in the 19-team meet.

WRESTLING

Freshman Lane Williams advanced in his weight class at the JCU Open, hosted by John Carroll University on Sunday in University Heights.

The meet was not scored.

Williams advanced in the 149 Blue bracket, defeating Jeff Mullinax of Findlay, 6-0. In the second round, Williams lost a 9-0 decision to Jacob Pail of Edinboro, and in the consolation bracket, Williams lost a 12-7 decision to Matt Whipkey of John Carroll.

Also competing for the Bishops were freshman Donovan Ortiz in the 133 Gold bracket, sophomore Max Beard in the 149 Blue bracket, sophomore William Kennedy in the 149 Blue bracket, and sophomore Ross Eggleston in the 184 Gold bracket.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Senior Colin Hawes set a pair of school records and junior Liam Dooley and senior Iain Anderson advanced to championship finals for Ohio Wesleyan during the fourth and final day of the North Coast Athletic Conference championship meet, hosted by Denison University on Saturday in Granville.

Kenyon won the meet with 1,913 points to 1,765 for Denison. Wabash finished third with 1,264 points, followed by DePauw (1,022), Wooster (900), Allegheny (768½), Ohio Wesleyan (670½), Oberlin (494), Wittenberg (412) and Hiram (8).

Hawes placed seventh in the 1,650 freestyle in 16:17.04, breaking the school record of 16:25.85 set by Bob LeRoy in 1990. He finished his first 1,000 meters of the race in 9:53.44, breaking the school record of 9:55.16, also set by LeRoy in 1990. Hawes’ time in the 1,650 freestyle was less than half a second off the provisional qualifying standard for the NCAA Division III championship meet.

Dooley and Anderson advanced to the championship final of the 100 IM, with Dooley placing sixth in :54.08 and Anderson finishing seventh in :54.17.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The Ohio Wesleyan 400 freestyle relay team of senior Tyler Mansfield, freshman Elizabeth Dickey, sophomore Katie Rozsa and junior Emily Fulmer closed out the meet by breaking a school record during the fourth and final day of the North Coast Athletic Conference championship meet, hosted by Denison University on Saturday in Granville.

Denison won the meet with 2,044 points to 1,787 for Kenyon. Allegheny finished third with 1,138 points, followed by DePauw (1,086), Wooster (1,013), Ohio Wesleyan (816), Oberlin (575), Hiram (332) and Wittenberg (331).

The Bishop quartet finished fifth in 3:35.95, breaking the school record of 3:36.81 set by Mansfield, Alicia Margello, Rozsa, and Fulmer in 2019.

Three Ohio Wesleyan swimmers advanced to championship finals during the day.

Mansfield finished seventh in the 100 IM in 1:01.06, Rozsa was seventh in the 200 backstroke in 2:08.17 and sophomore Meredith Richters placed seventh in the 200 butterfly in 2:13.10.

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

