Patriots roll in tourney opener

The Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team was sharp in its Division I district tournament opener, rolling past visiting Mifflin 86-51 Saturday night in Powell.

The ninth-seeded Patriots outscored the 34th-seeded Punchers 31-11 in the second quarter to break things open.

Ty Foster poured in a career-high 24 points while Henry Hinkle added 18.

Jakai Watts had a team-best 11 points for Mifflin.

Next up, Liberty will host 29th-seeded Northland in a second-round matchup slated for Friday night at 7 p.m.

St. Charles 49, Big Walnut 29

The Golden Eagles led 11-10 after the first quarter, but only scored a combined 18 points the rest of the way as the Cardinals notched a Division I district tournament win Saturday afternoon at Pickerington North.

St. Charles used a 14-3 second to take control.

Jared Frey scored a game-best 17 points for the Cards while Jared Kreager led BW with eight in the setback.

Dublin Jerome 45, Olentangy Orange 44

The visiting Celtics sank a pair of clutch free throws in the final seconds to escape with a Division I district tournament win over the Pioneers Saturday afternoon in Lewis Center.

Orange led 26-19 at halftime, but Jerome sliced its deficit to a single point with a 12-6 third before the teams went back-and-fourth down the stretch.

The Celtics’ Dan Lee had a game-high 18 points, including a team-leading three triples. Jason Foster, who hit a couple free throws to put his team up one in the final minute, led the Pioneers with 14 points in the setback.

Ryan Cutler and Elias Lewis were also steady for Orange, finishing with eight points apiece.

Gahanna 58, Olentangy Berlin 30

Jarius Jones had 16 points and Sean Jones chipped in 12 to lead the Lions to a Division I district tournament win over the visiting Bears Saturday in Gahanna.

Berlin fell into an early hole and never recovered as Gahanna jumped out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter. The Lions led 39-12 by the break.

