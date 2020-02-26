Danville rallies past DCS, 50-45

Lyssi Snouffer converted a three-point play as the Delaware Christian girls basketball team’s lead swelled to seven late in the third quarter, but Danville finished the fourth with a flourish to rally for a 50-45 Division IV district semifinal win Wednesday night at New Albany.

Snouffer’s and-one capped a 7-1 run the fifth-seeded Eagles used to turn a 29-all tie into a 37-30 lead.

Erin Mickley hit a timely three to give the fourth-seeded Blue Devils some life at the end of the third quarter, but DCS still led 41-33 three minutes into the fourth.

The Devils dominated the rest of the way, though, outscoring the Eagles 17-4 down the stretch.

Abbi Maurer scored in transition as DCS clinged to a two-possession lead, 43-39, with 2:54 left. Brooklyn Hess hit a three on a the ensuing possession, though, and after a steal gave the ball back to Danville, Bobbi Berger scored underneath to give the Devils a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Eagles had their chances late. Danville missed the front end of a one-and-one up one with less than two minutes to play, but DCS couldn’t track down the rebound. Given a second chance, Berger made both to push the lead to three with less than a minute to play.

Delaware Christian got a good look at a potential game-tying three, but missed the mark, and Danville smoothed out the scoring summary from the free throw line.

Canal Winchester 48, Olentangy Liberty 43, OT

The Indians missed some key free throws late in regulation, but more than made up for it in the extra session to outlast the Patriots in a Division I district tournament semifinal Wednesday night in Whitehall.

Natalie Rarick split a pair of free throws to even things at 38. Canal Winchester missed another attempt with 2.3 seconds left, giving the ball back to Liberty, but the Patriots couldn’t get a shot off as the teams went to OT — a period the Indians started with a 6-2 run.

Things were back and fourth through the first four quarters. Canal used a 6-0 surge to take an early 8-7 lead, but Liberty ended the quarter on a 7-0 spurt to go up 14-8.

The Indians outscored the Patriots 15-3 in the second quarter, but Liberty scored the first five of the third, all from Trinity Ramos, to slice the deficit to one, 23-22, with five minutes left in the quarter.

Ramos finished with a game-high 21 points, including all five of her team’s points in overtime.

Gina Santangelo had eight points for Liberty while Kelly Levering and Caitlin Splain finished with five apiece.

Kate Ratliff and Rarick had 12 points apiece for the Indians, who advance to Saturday’s district final against Newark.

Delaware Christian’s Katie Neuhart drives against Danville’s Hannah Duncan (11) during the second half of Wednesday’s Division IV district semifinal in New Albany. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_katie.jpeg Delaware Christian’s Katie Neuhart drives against Danville’s Hannah Duncan (11) during the second half of Wednesday’s Division IV district semifinal in New Albany. Ben Stroup | Gazette