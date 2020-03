Hinkle nabs All-County POY honors

The All-Delaware County boys basketball teams

Player of the Year – Henry Hinkle (Olentangy Liberty)

Coach of the Year – Adam Vincenzo (Delaware Hayes)

First Team

Henry Hinkle (Jr.) — Olentangy Liberty

Nate Griggs (Sr.) — Delaware Hayes

Kegan Hienton (Sr.) — Big Walnut

Jason Foster (Jr.) — Olentangy Orange

Dylan Thompson (So.) — Buckeye Valley

Second Team

Paul Burris (Sr.) – Delaware Hayes

Ryan Cutler (Sr.) — Olentangy Orange

Pryce Johnson (Sr.) — Delaware Christian

Jake Elmore (Sr.) — Olentangy

Andrew Wade (Jr.) — Olentangy Liberty

Honorable Mention

BIG WALNUT: Jared Kreager, Jagger Barnett, Jackson Podraza; OLENTANGY ORANGE: Andre Irvin and Jordan Bethel; BUCKEYE VALLEY: Dylan Herbert and Max Stokey; OLENTANGY: Josiah Seymour and Austin Brown; OLENTANGY LIBERTY: Ty Foster, Cam Barcus, Tyson Chapman and Kal Jayaraman; OLENTANGY BERLIN: Austin Corley and Grant Schrieber; DELAWARE HAYES: Addison Harvey, Nabil Abdus-salaam and Ryan Smudz; DELAWARE CHRISTIAN: Dayne Johnson, Nathan Stewart and James Vasek.

Olentangy Liberty point guard Henry Hinkle (2) puts up a shot in a game earlier this season. Hinkle, who ran the show for a team that won an OCC-Buckeye Division championship, is the All-Delaware County boys basketball Player of the Year. Delaware Hayes coach Adam Vincenzo, who led the Pacers to their first district title appearance in five years — in his first season at the helm — nabbed Coach of the Year honors. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_hinkle.jpeg Olentangy Liberty point guard Henry Hinkle (2) puts up a shot in a game earlier this season. Hinkle, who ran the show for a team that won an OCC-Buckeye Division championship, is the All-Delaware County boys basketball Player of the Year. Delaware Hayes coach Adam Vincenzo, who led the Pacers to their first district title appearance in five years — in his first season at the helm — nabbed Coach of the Year honors. Ben Stroup | Gazette

The All-County teams were selected by Delaware Gazette sports editor Ben Stroup.

The All-County teams were selected by Delaware Gazette sports editor Ben Stroup.