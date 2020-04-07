Front and center

Pictures of Buckeye Valley’s senior athletes are displayed along the tennis courts on Coover Rd. in Delaware. What started as a few banners has turned into almost 50 as of Tuesday afternoon as senior members of the baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls lacrosse and boys tennis teams are displayed. The banners, normally reserved for spots at the fields, were moved closer to the road so more people can see them as the current health crisis caused by the coronavirus has put the spring season on hold. Schools around Ohio are tentatively scheduled to reopen at the beginning of May. If they do, an abbreviated season would be possible, according to the OHSAA. If not, though, the spring season will likely be lost.

