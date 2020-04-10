Open-ish for business

Oakhaven Golf Club, like most of the other public courses in Delaware County, is open for business. Golf — just about the only sport you can play while still abiding by social-distancing guidelines — can provide a bit of normalcy during a time that’s anything but normal. There are some things you need to know before hitting the links, though. Most area courses, places like Bent Tree, Blackhawk, Little Bear, Hidden Valley, Mill Creek, Royal American and Safari golf clubs, are only reserving tee times that are paid for in advance either online or over the phone. Additional safe practices the courses are implementing include limiting each cart to just one player and 15 minute tee-time intervals. Putting and chipping greens will remain closed, rakes will be removed from bunkers, ball washers will be covered or closed and, of course, players are asked to stay at least six feet apart at all times.

Oakhaven Golf Club, like most of the other public courses in Delaware County, is open for business. Golf — just about the only sport you can play while still abiding by social-distancing guidelines — can provide a bit of normalcy during a time that’s anything but normal. There are some things you need to know before hitting the links, though. Most area courses, places like Bent Tree, Blackhawk, Little Bear, Hidden Valley, Mill Creek, Royal American and Safari golf clubs, are only reserving tee times that are paid for in advance either online or over the phone. Additional safe practices the courses are implementing include limiting each cart to just one player and 15 minute tee-time intervals. Putting and chipping greens will remain closed, rakes will be removed from bunkers, ball washers will be covered or closed and, of course, players are asked to stay at least six feet apart at all times. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_oakhaven.jpeg Oakhaven Golf Club, like most of the other public courses in Delaware County, is open for business. Golf — just about the only sport you can play while still abiding by social-distancing guidelines — can provide a bit of normalcy during a time that’s anything but normal. There are some things you need to know before hitting the links, though. Most area courses, places like Bent Tree, Blackhawk, Little Bear, Hidden Valley, Mill Creek, Royal American and Safari golf clubs, are only reserving tee times that are paid for in advance either online or over the phone. Additional safe practices the courses are implementing include limiting each cart to just one player and 15 minute tee-time intervals. Putting and chipping greens will remain closed, rakes will be removed from bunkers, ball washers will be covered or closed and, of course, players are asked to stay at least six feet apart at all times. Ben Stroup | Gazette