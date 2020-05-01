Three Bishop rowers named to All-MARC Team

Three Ohio Wesleyan rowers were named to the All-Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference teams, it was announced by the MARC.

Junior Fiona Roddy and senior Gretchen Weaver were named to the Varsity All-MARC team, and freshman Caroline Parker was selected to the Novice All-MARC team.

Roddy was an All-MARC choice for the second straight year.

The MARC also recognized 6 Battling Bishop rowers as Academic All-MARC honorees.

Senior Mahnoor Ansari, sophomore Meg Edwards, sophomore Sana Hussain, sophomore Annabella Miller, sophomore Madeline Nemeth, and Roddy were Academic All-MARC picks.

To qualify for the Academic All-MARC team, one must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, be in their second, third, or fourth year of eligibility, and must have competed in 75 percent of the varsity competitions or competed in the MARC championships.

MEN’S GOLF

Ohio Wesleyan University sophomore Luke Boerner was named to the NCAA Division III All-Great Lakes Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America, it was announced by the GCAA.

Boerner ranked second on the team with a 73.90 average, turning in one top-5 and 2 top-10 finishes this season.

Ohio Wesleyan finished second once and third once in its 5 tournaments during the 2019-20 season.

FOOTBALL

Ohio Wesleyan senior quarterback Jax Harville, senior free safety Nick Heidel, senior defensive end Kyle Hogan, senior strong safety Ryan Rubel, senior kicker Anthony Sanfillipo, and senior wide receiver Mher Tcholakian were selected to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s Hampshire Honor Society, it was announced by the NFF.

The Hampshire Honor Society recognizes college football players from all divisions of play who maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college career and were starters or significant contributors in their last year of eligibility. A total of 1,432 players from 364 schools were recognized.

The Battling Bishops finished the season with a 7-3 record. Ohio Wesleyan was 6-3 in NCAC competition, tying for fourth place in the final league standings.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_owu.jpg

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.