McWilliams voted to Academic All-District Team

Ohio Wesleyan University senior Canyon McWilliams was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII baseball team, it was announced Thursday.

McWilliams, a first baseman for the Battling Bishops, was a first-team Academic All-District selection and will advance to the Academic All-America ballot.

McWilliams batted .364 with a team-leading 2 home runs and drove in 5 runs in 8 games during the 2020 season and has a career batting average of .399. He majors in mathematics and statistics.

Ohio Wesleyan finished the season with a 4-4 record.

The Academic All-District teams are selected by members of the College Sports Information Directors of America, with District VII consisting of NCAA Division III schools in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. To be considered for the teams, one must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or better and be a starter or important reserve.

SOFTBALL

Ohio Wesleyan University junior Aimee Duckworth was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII softball team, it was announced Thursday.

Duckworth, an outfielder for the Battling Bishops, was a first-team Academic All-District selection and will advance to the Academic All-America ballot.

Duckworth batted .419 and drove in 8 runs in 10 games during the 2020 season and has a career batting average of .327. She majors in biochemistry and pre-medicine/pre-dentistry.

Ohio Wesleyan finished the season with a 5-5 record.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_owu-1.jpg

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

