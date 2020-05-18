OHSAA girls basketball state tournament moving to Dayton

For the second time in the last month, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a venue change for one of its state tournaments.

This time it applies to girls basketball.

The University of Dayton Arena will host the girls basketball state tournament for the next three years, OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass announced last Tuesday.

Renovated in 2019, UD arena seats 13,000 fans and is no stranger to big-time games. Home to the University of Dayton Flyers men’s and women’s basketball teams, the arena has hosted 125 NCAA basketball tournament games, Atlantic 10 Conference tournament games and a handful of OHSAA tournament games. It’s been the home court for March Madness more than any other facility in the country.

“We are very excited to sign a three-year agreement for our member schools to experience UD Arena,” Snodgrass said. “Southwest Ohio loves and supports basketball and the people at the University of Dayton have made it clear that they really want this state tournament on their campus. We believe that we have found a great home for the girls basketball state tournament.”

The university recently wrapped up a project — the biggest construction effort in the school’s history — that transformed the arena into one of the nation’s top basketball facilities.

“We’re very proud that the OHSAA has entrusted us to host the girls basketball state tournament at the University of Dayton Arena for the next three years,” said Scott DeBolt, Senior Associate Athletics Director at the University of Dayton and Executive Director of UD Arena. “The same ingredients that make UD Arena the ideal place for the NCAA First Four — community support and excitement for the game of basketball, our facilities, staff and tournament hosting experience — will help create lifelong memories for the young women who come to Dayton to play in the state tournament and their school communities.”

All but one of the previous 45 OHSAA girls state basketball tournaments was hosted by The Ohio State University. The 1986 tournament was hosted by the University of Akron.

The 2021 girls basketball state tournament is slated for March 11-13.

UD Arena to host tourney for the next three years