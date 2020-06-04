Mia, Leila Raines shine at Adam Tobias Jr. Open

Sisters Mia and Leila Raines, Galena residents, took top honors in their respective divisions as the Central Ohio Golf Academy kicked off its summer tour with the Adam Tobias Jr. Open Monday and Tuesday at Denison Golf Club.

Mia won the girls’ 13-15 age group with a two-day total of 158. She carded an 80 on day one, collecting birdies on each of the first two holes, and added a 78 with two more birdies in the second round.

Audrey Keplar finished second in the division with a combined score of 168.

Leila, competing in the 16-18 age group, won with a two-day total of 135. The recent Olentangy Berlin grad and Michigan State commit had 13 birdies over the course of the event.

Gracie Baun, who played for Olentangy Liberty last season, finished fourth in the division with a 175.

Stephen Ma won the boys’ 13-15 age group with a 153 while Dublin’s Zach Burton took top honors in the 16-18 division with a 145. Delaware’s Kyle Smetiouk was third in the younger division with a 160.

Corbin Bentley, who will be a senior next school year at Olentangy Orange, finished second with a 150. He had one of three eagles the field carded over the course of the tournament, shooting a three on the par-five sixth.

Bryce Reed, who played at Berlin last fall, and Luke Gazarek, who was at Delaware Hayes, each earned top-10 finishes in the boys’ 16-18 age group. Reed finished sixth with a combined 156 while Gazarek was ninth with a 158.

Next up, the tour will shift to Darby Creek for the Garsen Shootout June 17-18. It’s the second event of the tour’s five-tournament slate.

Hidden Valley Hole in One

Dan Bania of Delaware scored a hole in one at Hidden Valley Golf Course Monday afternoon. He did it with an eight iron on the No. 9 hole.

