Raines sisters win big … again

For the second tournament in a row, Mia and Leila Raines dominated their respective divisions to win top honors at a Central Ohio Golf Academy Tour event.

This time it was Wednesday and Thursday’s Garsen Shootout at Darby Creek Golf Club. Mia shot a four-over-par 148 with six birdies to win the girls’ 13-15 division while Leila carded a blistering 14-under-par 130 to secure bragging rights in the girls’ 16-18 age group.

Leila, who is a recent Olentangy Berlin grad and Michigan State recruit, had three eagles and eight birdies on the way to her winning score. She finished off the par-four fifth in two strokes and the par-five 14th in three on the first day while navigating the par-five six in three strokes on day two.

Newark’s Anna Crumrine was second in the division with a 159 while Olentangy Liberty’s Gracie Baun and Taya Buxton finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with efforts of 161 and 168.

Grant Smeltzer, who will be a senior at Olentangy Liberty in the fall, won the boys’ 16-18 division with a two-under-par 142 — a mark which helped him hold off Hilliard’s Alexander Tison by three strokes. Andrew Blosser, a teammate of Smeltzer’s with the Patriots, finished fourth with a two-day total of 148.

Stephen Ma won the boys’ 13-15 age group with a 150 while Delaware’s Kyle Smetiouk earned a spot in the top 10, finishing sixth with a 156.

Next up, the tour will turn its attention to Oakhaven for next week’s Oakhaven Classic, slated for Monday and Tuesday.

Liberty’s Smeltzer, Blosser solid in boys’ division