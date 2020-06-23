Bishops’ Robinson voted to Academic All-America teams

Ohio Wesleyan University senior Cirrus Robinson has been voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-America women’s track & field/cross country team, it was announced Tuesday.

Robinson was a second-team Academic All-America selection.

Robinson is a 4-time NCAA Division III champion and a 6-time All-America honoree in the high jump. She has won 9 North Coast Athletic Conference championships (6 in the high jump, 2 in the 400-meter dash, and one in the 200-meter dash), and is a 10-time All-NCAC selection.

Robinson has won 6 All-Ohio titles and 7 All-Ohio citations in the high jump. She received Ohio Wesleyan’s Nan Carney-DeBord Award recognizing the best senior female student-athlete and was an OWU Top 10 selection, recognizing impact on family, team, OWU, and the community. Robinson majors in early childhood education.

The Academic All-America teams are selected by members of the College Sports Information Directors of America. To be considered for the teams, one must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or better and be a starter or important reserve.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_owu.jpg

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.