Raines, Zeitner, Bentley solid at Oakhaven

Olentangy Berlin’s Leila Raines, Olentangy’s Bennett Zeitner and Olentangy Orange’s Corbin Bentley each nabbed top-10 finishes in the boys’ 16-18 division in the most recent COGA Tour event Monday and Tuesday at Oakhaven Golf Club.

Raines, who cruised to wins in each of the last two tour events while competing on the girls’ side, switched to take her swings against the boys this week — something she did a lot as a standout for the Bears.

Raines, Grove City’s Jeremiah Bane, Pickerington’s Carson Bellish and Columbus’ Sam Evans were all in the hunt with six holes to play. Bellish led the field at two-under par with Evans and Raines behind by a single stroke.

It was Evans who separated himself down the stretch, though, closing with five straight pars to wrap up the two-day event with a combined score of 142.

Bellish was just a stroke back at 143 while Raines and Bane smoothed out the top three with 144s to tie for third.

Bentley was fifth with a 146 while Zeitner finished tied for sixth with a 150.

Delaware’s Kyle Smetiouk continued his solid play in the boys’ 13-15 division, finishing fourth with a 156. It was his third straight top-10 finish to start the summer.

Jacob Beachler, Christian Ballinger and Michael Murry finished first, second and third, respectively, with 154s.

In other action, Mia Raines, Leila Raines’ younger sister, finished second in the girls’ 13-15 division with a two-day total of 162. She finished just two strokes behind Dublin’s Audrey Ryu, who won with a 160.

The tour is on a bit of a hiatus until the next event, the Stymie Golf Supply Challenge, which is slated to be contested July 14-15 at Turnberry. After that, the COGA Tour Showcase wraps up the summer July 21-22 at Apple Valley.

Olentangy-area standouts all finish in top 6