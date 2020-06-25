Keller wins HOJGA event at Marysville

Galion’s Spencer Keller captured his first Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association win of the summer Wednesday at the Marysville Golf Club, taking top honors with a two-under-par 70.

Keller collected 12 pars, four birdies and an eagle to take top honors in the 16-18 division.

Pleasant’s Alex Pratt finished a close second with a 73 while Fairbanks’ Alexander Crowe smoothed out the top three with a 75.

Delaware Christian’s Nathan Stewart, who picked up a win in the first HOJGA tournament of the season, finished ninth this time around with an 86.

Elgin’s Isaac Dillon and Galion’s Nicholas McMullen were tied for first after 18 holes in the 13-15 division, with Dillon winning a playoff hole, the No. 9, with a birdie to secure the title.

Mt. Gilead’s Grant Bentley and Upper Sandusky’s Brock Montgomery tied for third with 87s.

Marysville’s William Reiser carded a 46 to win the 12-and-under division while Buckeye Valley’s Grayson Keller and Marysville’s Anderson Reiser tied for second with 50s.

The next HOJGA tournament is slated for July 2 at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

Hole-in-one at Hidden Valley

Bonnie Graham shot a hole-in-one on the No. 2 hole Thursday at Hidden Valley Golf Course.

She used her driver to pull it off.

