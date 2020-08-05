Patriots, Pioneers solid at Liberty Preview

The Olentangy Orange boys golf team finished fourth and host Olentangy Liberty nabbed runner-up honors to start the season with solid showings at Wednesday’s Liberty Preview at Delaware Golf Club.

The Patriots, who carded a combined 308, were led by Jack Snyder and Jack O’Donnell. Both shot 76s to tie for sixth place among individuals.

Olentangy Orange, led by Corbin Bentley’s 73 — an effort one stroke away from tying the best of the day — tallied a 312. Nathan Brown also posted a top-10 performance for the Pioneers, matching Liberty’s top two with a 76 to tie for sixth overall.

Andrew Blosser and Ben Armbruster smoothed out the Patriots’ cumulative scorecard with 78s, good enough to tie for 13th, while Luke Johnson and Jonathan Green had respective rounds of 80 and 83 for Orange.

Delaware Hayes and Olentangy were also in action. The Pacers finished eighth with a team total of 326 while the Braves were 14th with a 360.

Brady Gazarek had an 80 to lead Hayes while Mark Sulek (81), Colin Bibler (82) and Ben Madden (83) also chipped in.

The Braves were led by Tyler Phillips’ 81. Other scorers included Luke Keevins (88), Ben Wilch (92) and Ben Stroud (99).

St. Charles’ Luke Gutman and Leo Walling shared medalist honors with 72s to lead the Cardinals, who carded a combined 300, to take the team title.

Liberty’s “B” team also competed, finishing fifth with a 314. Ryan Riddle and Ethan McGarvery had 77s to lead the way.

Tiger Invitational

Olentangy Berlin’s Bryce Reed fired a 66 to edge Hilliard Davidson’s Zach Burton, who carded a 69, for medalist honors at Wednesday’s season opening Pickerington Central Tiger Invitational at Turnberry.

The host Tigers took top team honors with a 298 while Berlin nabbed runner-up honors with a 300. Hilliard Davidson smoothed out the top three with a 310.

Big Walnut was also in action, finishing 13th with a combined 343.

MSL Ohio Pre-Season Tournament

Carter Stried carded an 81 and Connor Wright had an 84 to lead Buckeye Valley at Wednesday’s MSL Ohio Pre-Season Tournament at Westchester Golf Course.

Jack Huston and Brendan Stalf had a 93 and 98, respectively, to smooth out the Barons’ top four.

Buckeye Valley finished fourth as a team with a combined 356. Columbus Academy won with a 300 while Bexley (309) and Worthington Christian (321) rounded out the top three.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_delgazette-2.jpg

Berlin’s Reed earns medalist honors at Tiger Invitational