OHSAA cancels Early Season Cross Country Invitational

Due to health and safety concerns, and the sheer size of the event, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday the Early Season Cross Country Invitational slated for Aug. 15 at Fortress Obetz has been cancelled.

“We are very disappointed that the event is cancelled and understand that there will be frustrations from our student-athletes, but we have to put safety first,” Bob Goldring, OHSAA Interim Executive Director, said in a press release issued to the media Wednesday afternoon. “We are meticulously moving forward with reopening our seasons for competition and appreciate the guidance of the Governor’s Office and the Ohio Department of Health. We also appreciate the cooperation of Fortress Obetz and we look forward to conducting our state championships there Nov. 7.”

Cross country is still a go this fall, at least for now as it was recently deemed a low-contact sport by the Governor’s Office and the Ohio Department of Health, but the size of the season-opening showcase created some concern as teams were slated to come from all over the state, this as Ohio continues to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The OHSAA currently recommends smaller cross country events to be held when the season officially starts Aug. 24.

