Hayes, Liberty win OCC openers

Mark Sulek and Colin Bibler posted rounds in the 70s to lead the Delaware Hayes boys golf team to top honors in the first OCC-Capital match of the season Thursday at Turnberry.

Sulek, who was just one stroke shy of tying Dublin Scioto’s Jack Gawronski for medalist honors, finished with a 75 while Bibler carded a 76.

The Pacers, who also got steady showings from Brady Gazarek (80), Ben Madden (83) and Tyler Brown (83), finished with a team total of 314.

Scioto closed second in the first of four league showdowns with a 326, Big Walnut was third with a 327 while Westerville North and Westerville South smoothed out the scoring summary with respective totals of 352 and 359.

Kolin McKee led the Golden Eagles with a 77. Blake Shade (78), Austen Bennett (86) and Corbin Borchers (86) also contributed for BW.

OCC-Central Division

Olentangy Liberty looked to be in mid-season form Thursday, firing a 296 at Denison … and it was only the first league match of the year.

The Patriots, who used a balanced effort up and down the lineup, won by 12 strokes. Andrew Blosser shot an even 70 to secure medalist honors. Grant Smeltzer and Jack Snyder had 75s and Jack O’Donnell and Ben Armbruster had 76s.

Olentangy Orange, thanks to a pretty balanced effort of its own, finished second with a 308 while Dublin Coffman (321), Upper Arlington (329), Hilliard Davidson (333) and Hilliard Bradley (334) rounded out the scoring.

Luke Johnson paced the Pioneers with a 76, Corbin Bentley and Jonathan Green both had 77s and Mitch Purdue and Nathan Brown finished with 78s.

OCC-Cardinal Division

Olentangy Berlin finished second with a combined 312 and Olentangy closed fourth with a 356 during the first league match of the season Thursday at Turnberry.

Ethan Hegg boosted the Bears, tying for medalist honors with a 72. Bryce Reed had a 76, Brady Casto finished with a 78 and Kyle Smetiouk carded an 86 to round out the team’s top four.

The Braves got an 80 from Tyler Phillips while Ben Wilch (87), Luke Keevins (93) and Ben Stroud (96) also chipped in.

Dublin Jerome fired a combined 296 to take top honors. Marysville, meanwhile, finished third with a 344 and Hilliard Darby closed fifth with a 359.

