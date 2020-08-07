Liberty girls nab top-three finish at Panther Invitational

Olentangy Liberty’s Gracie Baun and Taya Buxton, Delaware Hayes’ Hayley Dye and Olentangy Berlin’s Mia Raines all shot 77s to tie for seventh at Friday’s Panther Invitational hosted by Pickerington North at Turnberry Golf Course.

The Patriots, who also got an 87 from Juliana Renda and a 90 from Abigail Corbin, finished third among the 28 teams in action with a team total of 331.

Mason, led by medalist Jenna Harter, won with a 307 while Dublin Jerome nabbed runner-up honors with a 330.

Olentangy finished ninth as a team. The Braves, who got solid showings from Olivia Drankwalter (81) and Lauren Sommerfeld (87), shot a combined 349.

Hayes was 19th with a 385, Berlin finished 22nd with a 403 and Olentangy Orange closed 28th as only three players scored for the Pioneers.

Faith Eden (90), Lauren Girouard (93) and Madison Bricker (125) backed Dye for the Pacers; Reagan Clifton (101) finished second behind Raines for the Bears; and Natalie Au led the Pioneers with an 84.

BOYS GOLF

The Olentangy Orange and Olentangy Liberty boys golf teams were in action Friday, finishing third and fifth, respectively, at the Chapel Hill Mount Vernon Invitational at Chapel Hill Golf Club.

The Pioneers carded a combined 301 while the Patriots, who brought their “B” team to the event, finished with a team total of 306. Mason and St. Charles took the top two spots, with Mason winning via a better fifth-man score on the back nine.

Corbin Bentley led Orange with a 71 — a mark good enough to tie him for fourth among individuals. Jonathan Green wasn’t far behind with a 74. Nathan Brown (77) and Luke Johnson (79) also chipped in.

Ethan McGarvey led Liberty, tying for 12th with a 74. Noah Wingart was also solid, carding a 75.

Hilliard Davidson’s Zach Burton and Ashland’s Tyler Sabo tied for medalist honors with 67s.

