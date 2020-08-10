Pacers earn team title at Nesselroad invite

Colin Bibler sparked his team for a second straight tournament, nabbing medalist honors with a 72 to lead the Delaware Hayes boys golf team to a win at Monday’s Mike Nesselroad Invitational at Oakhaven.

Bibler’s been solid to start the season … something Hayes coach Andy Graham said stems from a busy summer.

“He went out and competed in some tournament this summer,” Graham said. “He is doing a great job of not letting a bad hole lead to a bad round. He’s had five double bogeys (or worse) so far in our four events, and he’s followed all five of them with par or better. He has what we refer to as a 100 percent fight factor.”

The Pacers, who carded a combined 301, cruised to the victory. Brady Gazarek (75) and Mark Sulek (75) — who were second and third overall — and Ben Madden (79) backed Bibler with solid showings of their own.

Big Walnut, led by Austen Bennett’s 79, finished second with a combined 335 and Worthington Kilbourne smoothed out the top three with a 340.

Marysville finished fourth with a 342 and Buckeye Valley was fifth with a 349. Pickerington North’s “B” team (350), DeSales (351), Canal Winchester (351) and Westerville North (362) rounded out the final team standings.

Jevin Beard led BV with an 82 while Carter Stried had an 84.

Steve Youmans Classic

Olentangy Liberty and Olentangy Orange took the top two spots at Saturday’s Steve Youmans Classic at Oakhaven, finishing with respective team scores of 296 and 297.

The Patriots were powered by Jack Snyder, who tied for third among individuals with a 72. Olentangy Berlin’s Bryce Reed also had a 72 while Worthington Christian’s Ben Evans and Pickerington North’s Carson Bellish finished one-two with 69s.

Berlin was fourth in the final team standings with a combined 309 while Hayes finished sixth with a 320 and Olentangy closed 17th with a 357.

Andrew Blosser (74), Jack O’Donnell (75) and Ben Armbruster (75) smoothed out Liberty’s scoring summary while Orange got four solid scores from Corbin Bentley (73), Luke Johnson (73), Jon Green (75) and Nathan Brown (76).

Ethan Hegg (75), Brady Casto (77) and Kyle Smetiouk (85) joined Reed in Berlin’s top four.

Hayes was led by Bibler’s 76. Other scorers included Gazarek (80), Sulek (82) and Tyler Brown (82).

Olentangy, meanwhile, counted scores from Tyler Phillips (84), Ben Wilch (85), Luke Keevins (90) and Ben Stroud (98).

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty finished fourth, Olentangy was eighth and Delaware Hayes closed 10th in Monday’s Lady Lion Invitational hosted by Gahanna Lincoln at Jefferson Golf and Country Club.

The Patriots, who got a team-low 74 from Gracie Baun, carded a combined score of 325.

Hayes’ Hayley Dye also shot a 74 to tie with Baun for fifth among individuals. The Pacers finished with a team total of 378.

Olentangy, meanwhile, shot a 359 behind Olivia Drankwalter’s 80.

New Albany, which got a ridiculous 63 from medalist Kary Hollenbaugh, won the team title with a 284.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 194, Westerville South 219

