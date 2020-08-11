Bears, Pacers finish 1-2 at Marysville Invitational

The Olentangy Berlin boys golf team picked up its first tournament win of the season and Delaware Hayes closed second at Tuesday’s Marysville Invitational at Darby Creek.

The Bears carded a combined 303 to win by nine strokes. Co-medalist Bryce Reed led the way with a one-under-par 71 while Brady Casto (75), Ethan Hegg (77) and Kyle Smetiouk (80) also chipped in.

Brady Gazarek, who tied Reed for medalist honors with a 71 of his own, led the Pacers. Hayes also got solid showings from Ben Madden (76), Colin Bibler (79) and Mark Sulek (86).

Big Walnut competed in the event as well, finishing sixth with a team total of 334.

Kolin McKee led the Golden Eagles with a 77. Other BW contributors included Blake Shade, who fired an 83; and the trio of Austen Bennett, Corbin Borchers and Ryan Tripp, who all finished with 87s.

Westerville Central Invitational

Olentangy Liberty captured the team title while Olentangy Orange’s Corbin Bentley nabbed medalist honors at Tuesday’s Westerville Central Invitational at Rattlesnake Ridge.

Bentley carded a 70 while the Patriots’ Jack Snyder and Ben Armbruster tied for second with 71s.

Jack O’Donnell (73) and Noah Wingart (79) also scored for Liberty while Nathan Brown (78), Luke Johnson (79) and Jon Green (87) backed Bentley for the Pioneers, who finished sixth as a team with a combined score of 314.

St. Charles finished second in the final team standings with a 302 while Dublin Jerome smoothed out the top three with a 303. Olentangy, led by Tyler Phillips’ 83, was also in action. It closed with a 371 to finish 12th.

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Liberty picked up wins on both doubles courts and two of the three singles courts to knock off host Big Walnut 4-1 in non-league action Tuesday in Sunbury.

Patriot winners included Dani Schoenly (6-1, 6-1 at first singles), Kylie Wilson (6-0, 6-0 at second singles), the duo of Morgan Porter and Charvi Thumati (7-5, 6-2 at first doubles) and the team of Athena Mattis and Meghan Haddow (6-4, 6-1 at second doubles).

The Golden Eagles’ lone win came at third singles, where Addy Smith won 7-6, 6-0.

GIRLS GOLF

Westerville South 203, Big Walnut 207

Liberty takes top honors at Westerville Central Invite