Liberty continues to raise bar

The Olentangy Liberty boys golf team set the bar pretty high with last week’s 296-stroke performance in the first OCC-Central match of the season at Denison.

In the second league match Wednesday at Turnberry, though, the Patriots set an even higher one. They picked up another win … this time with a combined 287.

Jack O’Donnell earned medalist honors with a 66. Other Liberty scorers included Jack Snyder (70), Grant Smeltzer (75), Ben Armbruster (76) and Andrew Blosser (77).

Olentangy Orange wasn’t far behind, finishing second with a combined 291.

Jon Green led the Pioneers with a 70, Corbin Bentley had a 71, Luke Johnson finished with a 72 and Nathan Brown had a 78.

Dublin Coffman smoothed out the top three with a 301.

OCC-Capital Division

Delaware Hayes finished second as a team and Big Walnut’s Blake Shade fired the second-lowest round among individuals during Wednesday’s second league match of the season at Darby Creek.

The Pacers, who won last week’s OCC opener, finished with a combined 322 — one stroke behind Worthington Kilbourne.

Brady Gazarek led Hayes with a 79, Ben Madden was right behind him with an 80, Tyler Brown carded an 81 and Mark Sulek had an 82.

Shade, meanwhile, fired a 77 to lead Big Walnut. The Golden Eagles, who also got scores from Austen Bennett (81), Kolin McKee (83) and Ryan Tripp (91), closed with a team total of 332 to finish third.

OCC-Cardinal Division

Olentangy Berlin nabbed runner-up honors and Olentangy finished sixth at the second OCC match of the season Wednesday at Apple Valley.

The Bears, who carded a combined 324, were led by Bryce Reed and Brady Casto. Both had 75s. Ethan Hegg and Drew Mark rounded out the squad’s top four with respective rounds of 85 and 90.

Olentangy got a team-best 77 from Tyler Phillips on the way to a team total of 342. Other scorers included Ben Wilch (84), Luke Keevins (85) and Jack Hainrihar (96).

Dublin Jerome won the event with a 292 while Thomas Worthington joined the Celtics and Bears in the top three with a 329.

GIRLS GOLF

The Olentangy Liberty and Olentangy girls golf teams took the top two spots at the first OCC match of the season, finishing with respective team totals of 356 and 357 Wednesday at New Albany Links.

Gracie Baun powered the Patriots with an 85, followed by Taya Buxton (86), Abigail Corbin (91) and Juliana Renda (94).

Olivia Drankwalter led the Braves, and everyone else in the field, earning medalist honors with an 81. Other Olentangy scorers included Kimmy Archer (91), Lauren Sommerfeld (92) and Claudia Novak (93).

GIRLS TENNIS

Bexley 4, Delaware Hayes 1

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_delgazette-9.jpg