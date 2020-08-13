Liberty earns top-3 showing at Patriot Invitational

The Olentangy Liberty boys golf team snuck into the top three and Olentangy Orange finished just one stroke behind in fourth during Thursday’s Patriot Invitational at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club.

The Patriots, led by Andrew Blosser’s 76, finished with a team total of 311. Blosser’s effort was good enough for seventh among individuals.

Grant Smeltzer backed Blosser with a 77, Jack O’Donnell had a 78 and Jack Snyder and Ben Armbruster each carded 80s.

Orange’s Corbin Bentley had the best finish among Delaware County players, closing third overall with a 75. Only Dublin Jerome’s Tyler Groomes, who nabbed medalist honors with a 72; and Thomas Worthington’s Noah Jackman, who shot a 74, had better rounds.

Other Pioneer contributors included Jon Green, who had a 77; and Luke Johnson and Nathan Brown, who had 80s.

Olentangy Berlin and Delaware Hayes finished eighth and ninth with respective team totals of 323 and 325. Olentangy Liberty’s “B” team smoothed out the top 10 with a 332 and Olentangy was 14th with a combined 360.

Bryce Reed had a 76 to lead the Bears while Ethan Hegg (80), Brady Casto (82) and Kyle Smetiouk (85) also chipped in.

Colin Bibler (77), Brady Gazarek (81), Mark Sulek (83) and Ben Madden (84) scored for the Pacers; Noah Wingart (80), Ethan McGarvy (82), Ryan Riddle (85) and Jack Canfield (85) scored for Liberty’s “B” team; and Tyler Phillips (81), Ben Wilch (81), Luke Keevins (94), Ben Stroud (104) and Jack Hainrihar (104) chipped in for Olentangy.

Jerome won the team title with a score of 298 and St. Charles nabbed runner-up honors with a 306.

Licking Valley Invitational

Carter Stried carded an 82 to lead Buckeye Valley at Thursday’s Licking Valley Invitational at Virtues Golf Club.

The Barons, who also counted scores from Connor Wright (88), Jevin Beard (93) and Jaxson Stried (95), finished with a combined 358.

Big Walnut was also in action, finishing 10th overall with a 355.

Austen Bennett led the Golden Eagles with an 82 while Blake Shade (87), Kolin McKee (92) and Corbin Borchers (94) also contributed.

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes swept the doubles courts and picked up a win at third singles to outlast visiting Marion Harding 3-2 Thursday morning.

Lilly Tope earned the win at third singles, edging the Presidents’ Tyler Simmers 7-5, 7-6.

On the doubles courts, Eliza Riggs and Sophia Midura teamed up to notch a 6-4, 6-4 win at first doubles and Meredith Keller and Chloe Kannally won 6-2, 7-6 at second doubles.

Also: Westerville Central 3, Big Walnut 2

Orange finishes one stroke behind in 4th