Olentangy tops Davidson in dual, 164-186

Kimmy Archer, just a freshman, fired a nine-hole 38 to lead the Olentangy girls golf team to a 164-186 win over host Hilliard Davidson Monday at the Ridge Golf and Gardens.

Olivia Drankwalter backed Archer with a 41, Lauren Sommerfeld had a 42 and Elizabeth Wang and Gretchen Stoner finished with 43s to smooth out the team’s scoring summary.

CSG 166, Buckeye Valley 213

Emily Longworth carded a 49 to lead Buckeye Valley during Monday’s dual against visiting Columbus School for Girls at Oakhaven.

Madison Lowe (53), Becca Herriott (55) and Kirsten Fridley (56) also scored for the Barons.

BOYS GOLF

Tyler Phillips tied for third overall with a 73 to lead the Olentangy boys golf team at Monday’s Clash at the Creek at Blues Creek.

The Braves finished fourth as a team with a combined 329. Other scorers included Ben Wilch (82), Jack Hainrihar (85) and Luke Keevins (89).

Westerville Central won the team title with a 297 while Dublin Scioto’s Jack Gawronski nabbed medalist honors with a one-under-par 69.

American Italian Golf Association Invitational

Olentangy Liberty fired a combined 294 to win Monday’s American Italian Golf Association Invitational hosted by Bishop Watterson at York.

Ben Armbruster led the Patriots with a 71 while Andrew Blosser was right behind him with a 72. Jack O’Donnell was also solid, carding a 75, and Jack Snyder and Grant Smeltzer had 76s.

Olentangy Berlin was in action as well, finishing 13th among the 20 teams in action with a combined 326.

Bryce Reed led the Bears with a 73.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_delgazette-11.jpg