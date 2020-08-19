Patriots win 2nd OCC match of season

The Olentangy Liberty girls golf team won the first OCC-Buckeye Division match of the season by a single stroke last week at New Albany Links.

In the second, Wednesday at Mentel Memorial, the Patriots left nothing to chance.

Gracie Baun fired a 75 to earn medalist honors and Taya Buxton finished with an even 80 as Liberty carded a combined 330 to cruise to the win and a perfect 10-0 mark halfway through the conference showdowns.

Juliana Renda and Dakota Riley also scored for the Patriots, closing with respective rounds of 83 and 92.

Olentangy, which nabbed runner-up honors for the second straight OCC match to bump its record to 8-2 in league play, finished with a team total of 351.

Lauren Sommerfeld led the Braves with an 83 while Kimmy Archer (86), Olivia Drankwalter (88) and Elizabeth Wang (94) also chipped in.

Olentangy Orange was third with a 435 while the three Westerville schools — Central, South and North — smoothed out the scoring summary with respective marks of 445, 454 and 527.

Natalie Au paced the Pioneers with an 81, Lauren Muffley had a 98, Mimi Russell finished with a 121 and Emma Wood carded a 135.

OCC-Buckeye Division

Olentangy Berlin’s Mia Raines shot a two-under par 70 to earn medalist honors and Delaware Hayes finished second in the team standings for the second straight OCC-Buckeye match Wednesday at Blacklick.

The Pacers, who counted scores from Hayley Dye (75), Faith Eden (87), Isabel Crissinger (89) and Lauren Girouard (91), finished with a combined 342 — a mark more than 10 strokes better than the 355 they posted in last week’s OCC opener at Mentel Memorial.

Berlin, meanwhile, finished fifth overall with a 366. Reagan Clifton, Paige Kellner and Michele Starner backed Raines with respective rounds of 89, 101 and 106.

OCC-Ohio Division

Big Walnut shot a 441 to finish fifth at the second OCC-Ohio match of the season Wednesday at Royal American.

Audrey Hofer led the Golden Eagles with a 108. Emma Doty and Danielle Maynard were close behind with rounds of 109 and Jenna Sutton smoothed out the team’s top four with a 115.

Fairbanks 180, Buckeye Valley 220, Triad 230

The Barons picked up a middle-of-the-pack finish Wednesday against host Fairbanks and Triad.

Emily Longworth and Kirsten Fridley had 51s for BV while Madison Lowe had a 56 and Becca Herriott closed with a 63.

GIRLS TENNIS

Alana Kay won a three-set thriller to help Delaware Hayes slip past host Mount Vernon 3-2 Wednesday afternoon.

Kay outlasted the Jackets’ Justine Hull 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at first singles to turn the tide in the Pacers’ favor.

Other Hayes winners included Eliza Riggs and Sophia Midura (6-1, 6-1 at first doubles) and Meredith Keller and Chloe Kannally (6-4, 7-6 at second doubles).

