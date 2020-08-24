Barons sweep away host Rams

The Buckeye Valley girls tennis team picked up a convincing early-season win Monday, sweeping away host Upper Sandusky 5-0.

Singles winners included Anna Lenhart, Evaleigh Garnett and Savannah Parker. Lenhart and Garnett, fresh off first-place showings in Saturday’s River Valley Invitational, stayed hot. Lenhart cruised 6-1, 6-0 at first singles and Garnett didn’t drop a game en route to a 6-0, 6-0 decision at third singles.

Parker had to work a little more, but the result was the same as she posted a 6-4, 6-4 win at second singles.

In doubles action, Autumn Carsey and Clara Janow teamed up to notch a 6-0, 6-1 win at first doubles while Emily Harbison and Peyton Bebout completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at second doubles.

After struggling out of the gate in previous seasons, BV coach Lance Shearer said this year’s fast start has a lot to do with experience.

Having Lenhart — a sophomore who won a sectional title last year — back at first singles is obviously a plus. Seniors Parker, Carsey, Janow and Harbison, though, are much more confident players now that they have some experience under their belts.

“Our four seniors are learning how to play more consistently and have worked hard on their fundamentals,” Shearer said. “They are becoming more confident and playing more aggressive.”

The Barons return to action today against host Pleasant before their first home match of the season Thursday against Wellington.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Jake Ethridge, Saketh Rudraraju, Bryan King and Luke Woolard all finished in the top 10 as Olentangy Orange took top honors at Monday’s New Albany Invitational.

Ethridge finished third among individuals with a time of 16:39.32. Rudraraju wasn’t far behind, closing sixth in 17:37.62 while King and Woolard crossed the finish line seventh and ninth in respective times of 17:45.80 and 18:00.04.

Olentangy Liberty also competed, finishing fifth among the nine teams in action.

R.J. LaRosa led the Patriots with a 12th-place effort of 18:12.22.

