Late goal lifts Pacers past Eagles

The Delaware Hayes girls soccer team scored very early and very late en route to a 2-1 OCC win over visiting Big Walnut Tuesday night.

Maddy Green converted a shot from a tough angle before some of the socially-distanced spectators even made their way to their seats, giving the Pacers a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the action.

BW battled back as Emma Barnett got the equalizer off a feed from Annie Thomas with 18:49 left in the first half … and the game stayed tied at one until the final few minutes.

It was then, with 5:16 left, Mckenzie Hayes netted the game-winner to send the hosts home happy.

K.J. Hudson had four saves for the Pacers while Golden Eagle keeper Olivia Ramsey had three.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Dublin Jerome 0

The Patriots stayed unbeaten on the young season with a solid non-league win over the visiting Celtics Tuesday night in Powell.

Rachel Davidson and Jaimason Brooker scored first-half goals to put Liberty up 2-0 at the break and Jazlyn Brooker found the back of the net off a feed from Victoria Susi to put the game out of reach.

Olentangy Berlin 8, Groveport 0

The Bears scored early and often Tuesday, rolling to a non-league win over the host Cruisers.

Morgan Sklar had a hat trick, Cameryn Susey scored twice and Roisin Kennedy, Avery Curtin and Sydney Davis finished with a goal apiece to smooth out the scoring summary.

Susey also had a team-best two assists in the win.

BOYS SOCCER

Jahred Ashmeade and Alex James scored and Aaron Kim collected three saves as Olentangy Orange slipped past host Olentangy 2-1 in non-league action Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Bennett Pinkerton had the Braves’ goal while Tommy Chilicki had four saves in the setback.

Olentangy Liberty 1, Dublin Jerome 0

Riley Carrier scored off a cross from Aade Rajmohan about 12 minutes in and the Patriots made it hold up en route to a solid early-season win against the host Celtics Tuesday in Dublin.

Andrew Bartosik had seven saves for Liberty, which recorded its third shutout in a row.

Big Walnut 4, Delaware Hayes 1

Darwin Marcia scored a goal and assisted on two others to lead the Golden Eagles past the visiting Pacers Tuesday night.

Jack Wood, Caleb Curran and Logan Pry also scored in the win while Owen Couser had six saves in the BW goal.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Christian started its defense of a MOCAL title in style, rolling past visiting Madison Christian in three sets Tuesday in Delaware.

The Eagles won each of the first two sets by identical 25-13 margins before sealing the deal with a 25-8 win in the third.

DCS served well, finishing with 23 aces as a team. Abby Blackburn had 10 of the 23, adding 10 kills to go with the aces. Other standouts included Erin Bauslaugh, who finished with 11 kills, 10 assists and a pair of aces; Grace Williams, who had 19 assists, 10 digs and three aces; and Emma Rindfuss, who collected a team-best 17 digs.

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut won all three singles courts in straight sets, and did the same on both doubles courts en route to a 5-0 league win over host Westerville North Tuesday afternoon.

Golden Eagle winners included Kina Ehlers (6-4, 6-3 at first singles), Molly McLane (6-3, 6-0 at second singles), Addy Smith (6-2, 7-5 at third singles), the team of Karen Ambrose and Alena Lefevre (6-1, 6-4 at first doubles) and the duo of Avery Wagner and Lindsey Stevens (6-0, 6-1 at second doubles).

Also: Dublin Jerome 4, Olentangy Berlin 1; Upper Arlington 4, Olentangy Orange 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Westerville Central 3, Olentangy Berlin 1

Big Walnut's Ella Froehlich and Delaware Hayes' Hayli Marsch, right, battle for possession during the first half of Tuesday's OCC showdown in Delaware.