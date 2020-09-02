Patriots claim conference crown

The Olentangy Liberty and Olentangy girls golf teams, in that order, have been the best two teams in the OCC-Buckeye Division all season long.

That trend continued at Wednesday’s fourth and final league match of the season, too, as the Patriots carded a combined 336 on a soggy Royal American course to win their second conference championship in as many years. The Braves were second with a team total of 379.

Liberty won all four league events to finish with an OCC record of 20-0. Gracie Baun led the way Wednesday, earning medalist honors with a 78. Other Patriot scorers included Taya Buxton (81), Juliana Renda (85) and Abigail Corbin (92).

Olentangy, which finished with a final league record of 16-4, nabbed runner-up honors in all four events. Olivia Drankwalter boosted the Braves in the finale, carding an 87. Lauren Sommerfeld (92), Claudia Novak (93) and Gretchen Stoner (107) also chipped in.

Westerville Central finished third in the final league standings with an 11-9 mark. Orange, which got a steady 84 from Natalie Au at Royal American, was fourth with an overall record of 8-12 while Westerville South and Westerville North finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Baun, Buxton, Au, Drankwalter and Renda all earned first-team all-conference honors. Sommerfeld, Corbin and Olentangy’s Kimmy Archer nabbed second-team honors while Novak, Orange’s Lauren Muffley and Liberty’s Dakota Riley secured Honorable Mention recognition.

OCC-Cardinal Division

Delaware Hayes finished second with a combined 368 and Olentangy Berlin closed fourth with a 388 at the fourth league match of the season Wednesday at New Albany Links.

The Pacers’ Haley Dye and Bears’ Mia Raines led their respective teams while earning first-team all-conference honors. Dye nabbed medalist honors with a 75 while Raines had an 81.

OCC-Ohio Division

Big Walnut fired a combined 424 to finish fifth at the fourth and final league event of the season Wednesday at Mentel Memorial.

Emma Doty led the Golden Eagles (102) while Audrey Hofer (103), Danielle Maynard (105) and Lexie Henry (114) smoothed out their top four.

Fairbanks 191, Buckeye Valley 198

Kirsten Fridley carded a personal-best 44 and Emily Longworth added a 48 as the Barons shot their lowest round of the season Wednesday afternoon against the visiting Panthers.

Becca Herriott (50) and Madison Lowe (56) also chipped in.

BOYS SOCCER

A.J. Nicolosi had a hat trick, Eli Aquino scored twice and Kyle Coup scored his first-career goal as Buckeye Valley rolled past visiting Pleasant 11-1 in non-league action Wednesday night.

All three of Nicolosi’s goals came in the first half, the first just two minutes in. Aquino, Alex Brown, Diamonte Jeffries and Ben Daily also scored in the first half as the Barons jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the break.

Aquino, Max Cottrell, Brayden Fox and Coup smoothed out the scoring summary with second-half goals while Ben Otto and Ben Eckert combined for four saves while splitting time in the BV net.

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Orange 4, Gahanna Lincoln 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Thomas Worthington 9, Olentangy Berlin 0

