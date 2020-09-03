Patriots continue solid start to season

The Olentangy Liberty boys soccer team took a little while to get going, but, once it found its form, rolled to a 4-1 non-league win over visiting Grove City Thursday night in Powell.

The Greyhounds broke the scoring seal with a tally in transition 10 minutes into the action. The Patriots got it back 10 minutes before the break, though, when Riley Carrier snuck a shot into the near post off a corner kick from Jack Beirne.

They rolled from there, improving to 3-0-1 four games into the season.

Jacob Maisonneuve scored twice and Jack Cruise added a goal of his own to smooth out the scoring summary. Andrew Bartosik and Blaize Buzash combined for five saves while splitting time in goal.

Big Walnut 2, Mount Vernon 1

The Golden Eagles trailed 1-0 at the break, but scored two unanswered goals in the second half to rally for a non-league win over the visiting Yellow Jackets Thursday in Sunbury.

Caleb Curran and Cody Lumby had the BW goals.

Olentangy 5, Westland 0

Colin McComb, Bennett Pinkerton, Eddie Kondrad, Brady Smith and Daniel Davies all scored and the defense pitched a shutout as the Braves blanked the visiting Cougars Thursday in Lewis Center.

Tommy Chilicki had two saves in the win.

Olentangy Berlin 1, Worthington Christian 0

Kyle Rinehart scored off a feed from Landon Kuhn and the defense made it hold up as the Bears knocked off the visiting Warriors Thursday in Delaware.

GIRLS SOCCER

The Olentangy Berlin defense stole the show, limiting host Newark to, well, nothing en route to a 2-0 win Thursday night.

As if that wasn’t enough, Lexie Syroka and Ashley Kerekes, both defenders, scored the Bears’ goals.

Delaware Hayes 3, DeSales 2

Ava Bruns, Maddie Blair and Aubrey Griner found the back of the net as the Pacers led from start to finish en route to a non-league win over the host Stallions Thursday in Columbus.

K.J. Hudson had five saves in the Hayes goal.

Gahanna Lincoln 3, Big Walnut 2

Estella Truax scored to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 first-half edge, but the host Lions rallied to notch a non-league win Thursday in Gahanna.

Ella Froehlich also scored for Big Walnut while Olivia Ramsey had four saves in the setback.

Also: Olentangy Orange 3, Thomas Worthington 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut won a three-set thriller at first singles and swept the doubles courts on the way to a 4-1 win over host Dublin Scioto Thursday afternoon.

Kina Ehlers rallied at first singles, dropping the first set 4-6 before winning the second 6-1 and the third 1-0 to seal the deal.

Other Big Walnut winners included Molly McLane (6-1, 6-2 at second singles), Karen Ambrose and Alena Lefevre (6-2, 6-0 at first doubles) and the duo of Avery Wagner and Lindsey Stevens (6-0, 6-2 at second doubles).

Delaware Hayes 5, Canal Winchester 0

The Pacers won in straight sets on all five courts to sweep away the host Indians Thursday in Canal Winchester.

Hayes winners included Alana Kay (6-1, 6-3 at first singles), Grace Martin (6-1, 6-3 at second singles), Lilly Tope (6-0, 6-0 at third singles), Sophia Midura and Eliza Riggs (6-3, 6-0 at first doubles) and Chloe Kannally and Meredith Keller (7-5, 7-6 at second doubles).

Also: CSG 4, Buckeye Valley 1

VOLLEYBALL

Olivia Pollock collected 10 kills and Sarah von Hollen added nine to lead Big Walnut to a 25-2, 25-12, 25-8 win over host Franklin Heights Thursday night.

Reagan Bickley had a team-best six aces in the win.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Newark 25-19, 25-22, 25-21; Worthington Kilbourne def. Delaware Hayes 23-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 15-7

GIRLS GOLF

Taya Buxton and Juliana Renda shared medalist honors with 37s as Olentangy Liberty fired a combined 162 to knock off visiting Grove City and Pickerington North Thursday at Scioto Reserve.

Dakota Riley (43) and Gracie Baun (45) also scored for the Patriots.

Olentangy Liberty's Riley Carrier, right, and Grove City's Brendan Jablonka battle for possession during the first half of Thursday's non-league showdown in Powell.