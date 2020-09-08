Pacers sweep away Wildcats on Senior Night

Anna Johnson collected a team-best 11 kills and 11 assists, Natalie Davis added three aces and eight kills of her own and Chloe Jeffers finished with 14 assists and 10 digs to lead the Delaware Hayes girls volleyball team to a hard-fought win over visiting Westerville South Tuesday night.

It was Senior Night … and the Pacers needed all the experience they had to hold off the Wildcats.

Hayes had to rally to win the opening set. After falling into a double-digit hole, down 11-1 early, the Pacers found their form just in time to turn things around and secure a 25-23 win. The second and third sets were just as close, but ended the same way as Hayes held on in both by respective scores of 26-24 and 27-25.

The hitters showed up, with Bailey Christiansen notching six kills to go with the combined 19 from Johnson and Davis, but Pacer coach Raynard Martin said it was his back line that turned the tide.

“I thought our consistent back row play really made the difference for us tonight,” he said.

Ally Gray had a game-high 21 digs and Davis and Ryleigh Hackathorn closed with seven apiece in the win.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Lancaster 25-18, 25-15, 25-20

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut clinched its first OCC championship since 2003 — and did it in style — sweeping away visiting Canal Winchester to improve to 7-0 in league play Tuesday afternoon in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles were solid on all five courts, managing to win without dropping a single set.

Singles standouts included Kina Ehlers, who won 6-1, 6-2 at first singles; Molly McLane, who won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles; and Addy Smith, who nabbed a 6-1, 6-0 win at third singles.

In doubles action, Karen Ambrose and Alena Lefevre teamed up to collect a 6-1, 6-1 win at first doubles while Avery Wagner and Lindsey Stevens won 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles.

The win was the 100th for Big Walnut coach Ryan Balaz.

Delaware Hayes 5, Franklin Heights 0

The Pacers continue to cruise in league play, improving to 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the OCC after blanking visiting Franklin Heights Tuesday in Delaware.

Hayes winners included Grace Martin (6-1, 6-1 at first singles), Eliza Riggs (6-1, 6-0 at second singles), Chloe Kannally (7-5, 4-6, 1-0 at third singles), the duo of Alana Kay and Lilly Tope (6-0, 6-0 at first doubles) and the team of Meredith Keller and Sophia Midura (6-0, 6-0 at second doubles).

Also: Olentangy Liberty 3, Olentangy Orange 2

BOYS SOCCER

Mason Morris scored the go-ahead goal off a feed from Ryan Miller with 56 seconds left and Connor Sexton made a save from point-blank range with 30 seconds to play as Olentangy Berlin slipped past host Dublin Coffman 2-1 Tuesday night.

Sexton finished with two saves while Austin Corley had the Bears’ other goal.

Olentangy Orange 3, Gahanna Lincoln 1

Baracah Gimei scored in his first game back from injury and Jack Behre and Chewy Koo added some insurance as the Pioneers earned a 3-1 win over the visiting Lions Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Aaron Kim had two saves in the Orange goal.

Olentangy Liberty 1, Thomas Worthington 0

Riley Carrier scored off a late corner from Jack Bierne and Andrew Bartosik and the defense made sure it held up as the Patriots improved to 4-0-1 with a win over the Cardinals Tuesday night in Powell.

Bartosik finished with seven saves,

Also: Pickerington North 3, Olentangy 0; Big Walnut 1, Westerville South 1; Westerville North 2, Delaware Hayes 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Estella Truax had a hat trick as Big Walnut cruised to a 7-0 league win over visiting Westerville South on Senior Night.

Avery Maxeiner, Emma Barnett, Katie Cook and Abbey Coleman also found the back of the net in the win.

Olentangy Orange 3, Gahanna Lincoln 0

Kaelyn Valleau broke the scoring seal in the 17th minute and Regan Yamasaki and Morgan Scott added second-half tallies as the Pioneers pulled away for a non-league win over the host Lions Tuesday night.

Delaware Hayes 2, Westerville North 1

Ava Bruns and Alyssa Griner scored and K.J. Hudson collected eight saves in net as the Pacers knocked off the host Warriors Tuesday in Westerville.

Also: Pickerington North 4, Olentangy 2; Dublin Coffman 4, Olentangy Berlin 1

GIRLS GOLF

Gracie Baun fired a team-best 39, Juliana Renda was right behind her with a 40, Taya Buxton had a 41 and Dakota Riley finished with a 46 to lead Olentangy Liberty to a 166-183 win over CSG Tuesday afternoon.

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy Berlin 1, CSG 0

