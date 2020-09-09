Orange, Liberty share conference crown

The Olentangy Orange and Olentangy Liberty boys golf teams finished first and second, respectively, at Wednesday’s fourth and final OCC-Central match of the season, splitting the conference championship in the process.

The Pioneers, who were a win shy of the Patriots entering the day (both finished in the top two each of the previous three league matches, with the Patriots winning twice), made it up with a solid 305 in the finale at Darby Creek.

All five of Orange’s golfers were in the 70s, led by Mitch Purdue’s 75. Other scorers included Luke Johnson (76), Nathan Brown (76), and Corbin Bentley (78). Jonathan Green, the Pioneers’ fifth man, shot a 79.

Liberty got four scores in the 70s as well, with Grant Smeltzer’s 75 leading the way. Andrew Blosser (77), Jack O’Donnell (78) and Ben Armbruster (78) also chipped in.

OCC-Cardinal Division

Brady Casto fired a 75 and Kyle Smetiouk had a 79 to lead Olentangy Berlin to a second-place showing at Wednesday’s fourth OCC-Cardinal match of the season at Darby Creek.

The Bears were second in all four league matches, finishing behind the champs from Dublin Jerome each time. They shot a 319 in the finale while the Celtics took top honors with a 293.

Bryce Reed and Ethan Hegg rounded out Berlin’s top four with respective rounds of 80 and 85.

Olentangy finished sixth on the day, carding a combined 363. Tyler Phillips led the Braves with an 81 while Ben Wilch (89), Luke Keevins (96) and Ben Stroud (97) chipped in as well.

OCC-Capital Division

Worthington Kilbourne picked up its third straight league-match win, carding a combined 313 Wednesday at Apple Valley to clinch a conference championship.

Delaware Hayes, which finished second each of the last three OCC outings, did so again to lock up runner-up honors while Big Walnut finished third.

The Pacers, who closed with a team total of 320, were led by Brady Gazarek’s 77. Tyler Brown (79), Mark Sulek (80), Ben Madden (84) and Colin Bibler (84) also contributed.

The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, had a 322 in the league finale. Blake Shade (77) and Kolin McKee (79) both shot in the 70s while Austen Bennett and Corbin Borchers both had 83s.

GIRLS GOLF

Kirsten Fridley had a 48 and Emily Longworth carded a 50 to lead Buckeye Valley to a win over visiting North Union and Elgin Wednesday afternoon.

The Barons, who also counted scores from Becca Herriott (55) and Madison Lowe (56), carded a combined 209. Elgin was second with a 237 while North Union smoothed out the scoring summary with a 259.

Olentangy 169, Bishop Watterson 188

Lauren Sommerfeld led the charge with a 37 as the Braves knocked off the Eagles Wednesday afternoon at Mentel Memorial.

BOYS SOCCER

Ben Daily put Buckeye Valley on top 1-0 less than a minute into the game, but visiting Grandview scored the next four straight to take control on the way to a 7-2 MSL win Wednesday night in Delaware.

Four different Bobcats scored before the Barons’ A.J. Nicolosi found the back of the net to make it a 4-2 game in the 32nd minute.

Grandview’s Connor Hayes opened the second half with his second goal of the game, though, all but sealing the deal.

Treyden Williams, one of three BV goalies to see action, had a team-best six saves in the setback.

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Orange 4, Olentangy Berlin 1

