Shamrocks shut down Pioneers, win 28-7

The Olentangy Orange football team fell into a 21-0 hole and never quite got the offense in sync as host Dublin Coffman rolled to a 28-7 OCC-Central Division win Friday night.

The Shamrocks scored on each of their first two possessions to take control. The first TD — a one-yard run by Bryon Threats — capped a 10-play drive that ate up five minutes of clock.

After a stop on the other end, Coffman (3-0, 2-0) got the ball in good field position and made the Pioneers (1-2, 1-1) pay, marching from the Orange 42-yard line to the end zone in five plays. Quarterback Connor Mathews put the finishing touches on the drive with a six-yard TD run to make it a 14-0 game with 2:56 left in the opening quarter.

The Shamrocks went through the air for their third score — a 14-yard connection between Mathews and Trey Hedderly at the 4:03 mark of the second quarter — before the Pioneers could get anything going on offense.

Orange got a much-needed score on its ensuing possession as QB Josh Laisure found Caden Konczak for a 50-yard TD just before halftime, but that’s all it would get.

Threats scored on an eight-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to smooth out the scoring summary.

The Pioneers’ one scoring play accounted for more than half of the team’s total offense when all was said and done as the Shamrocks held them to 99 total yards (just 13 on the ground) while racking up 335 of their own.

Mathews completed 14 of his 20 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 85 yards and a score.

Threats finished with 15 carries for 84 yards and the two touchdowns while Hunter Hicks was Coffman’s leading receiver with four grabs for 27 yards.

Laisure completed nine of his 15 passes for 86 yards and a TD for Orange. Konczak, meanwhile, had three receptions for 61 yards in the setback.

Dublin Coffman's Dorian Weaver and Mitch Broskie (20) converge to tackle Olentangy Orange's Julian DiSabato during the first half of Friday's OCC-Central showdown in Dublin.