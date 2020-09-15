Bears edge Braves to stay unbeaten

The Olentangy Berlin boys soccer team, eighth in the most recent OSSCA Division I state poll, continued its hot start to the season with a 1-0 league win over host Olentangy Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

The Bears, who improved to 7-0-1 with the win, held a slight edge in possession for much of the first half, but the Braves’ backline didn’t allow much in terms of scoring chances.

Mason Morris had the first good look of the game about 15 minutes in, but Olentangy keeper Tommy Chilicki made a point-blank save on a shot from a tough angle.

Morris got another chance late in the first half, though, beating Chilicki with a laser into the upper corner off a transition feed from Will Harrington.

The Berlin defense took care of the rest, limiting Olentangy to just four shots, all of which Connor Sexton saved to preserve the shutout.

Olentangy Orange 5, Hilliard Davidson 1

Jack Behre and Alex James scored first-half goals, with Jahred Ashmeade assisting on both, as the Pioneers parlayed a 2-0 halftime edge into a lopsided league win over the visiting Wildcats Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Ashmeade had a hand in all three of his team’s second-half tallies, too, assisting on a goal by Zach Blendick before scoring a pair of his own.

Worthington Kilbourne 5, Delaware Hayes 0

Gabe Porter had a hat trick as the Wolves blanked the Pacers in OCC action Tuesday night.

Olentangy Liberty 1, Dublin Coffman 0

Riley Carrier scored off a feed from Jacob Maisonneuve in the early going and keeper Andrew Bartosik collected six saves as the Patriots knocked off the visiting Shamrocks Tuesday in Powell.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avery Maxeiner scored a game-best two goals as Big Walnut cruised past visiting Franklin Heights 6-0 in OCC action Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Ella Froehlich, Sydnee Snyder and Jenna Currie also scored in the win.

Buckeye Valley 4, Bishop Ready 2

Evy Wirth scored a pair of goals and Sela Whitney and Grace Daily added one apiece to lead the Barons to an MSL win over the Knights Tuesday night at Bishop Ready.

Ella Kiener had six saves for BV in the win.

Olentangy Orange 4, Hilliard Davidson 0

Morgan Scott found the back of the net twice and Amanda Poorbaugh collected her fifth shutout of the season as the Pioneers blanked the host Wildcats Tuesday night in Hilliard.

Regan Yamasaki and Kaelyn Valleau also scored in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 2, Dublin Coffman 2

Jaimason Brooker scored off a feed from Rachel Davidson in the 48th minute to even things at two as the Patriots and Shamrocks battled to a draw Tuesday night in Dublin.

Delaware Hayes 1, Worthington Kilbourne 0

Alyssa Griner scored on a cross from Ava Bruns early in the first half and the defense made it hold up as the Pacers edged the visiting Wolves Tuesday in Delaware.

Hayes keeper KJ Hudson had three saves in the win.

Also: Olentangy 3, Olentangy Berlin 1

GIRLS GOLF

Lauren Sommerfeld and Olivia Drankwalter fired 39s to lead Olentangy to a 175-189 win over Westerville Central Tuesday afternoon.

Also: Columbus Academy 184, Worthington Christian 195, Buckeye Valley 213; Dublin Coffman 154, Olentangy Liberty 173

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Berlin 5, Hilliard Bradley 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy Berlin def. Hilliard Darby, 25-21, 25-16, 25-27, 25-14

Olentangy Berlin’s Austin Corley, left, collects the ball in front of Olentangy defender Daniel Davies during the first half of Tuesday’s league showdown in Lewis Center. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_corley.jpeg Olentangy Berlin’s Austin Corley, left, collects the ball in front of Olentangy defender Daniel Davies during the first half of Tuesday’s league showdown in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | The Gazette