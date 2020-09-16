Pacers pick off Cards on Senior Night

The Delaware Hayes girls tennis team picked up a convincing non-league win on Senior Night, knocking off visiting Thomas Worthington 4-1 Wednesday in Delaware.

The Pacers, who improved to 7-10 with the win, did the bulk of their damage on the singles courts, winning all three. Alana Kay had to battle in the first set of her showdown with the Cardinals’ Kate Haydel-Brown at first singles, but found her form on the way to a 7-5, 6-1 win. Grace Martin lost just two games en route to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Francesca Decker at second singles and Lilly Tope cruised 6-1, 6-3 at third singles.

Hayes also got a solid showing from the doubles duo of Eliza Riggs and Sophia Midura, who topped Thomas’ Judy and Maggie Ray 6-0, 6-2 at first doubles.

Meredith Keller and Chloe Kannally, despite falling at second doubles, were steady as well. The tandem won the first set of their match against Kayla Lu and Gabrielle Decker 7-6 before falling 3-6 in the second and 0-1 in the third.

Big Walnut 5, Bishop Hartley 0

The Golden Eagles swept away the host Hawks Wednesday night in Columbus.

Big Walnut got singles wins from Kina Ehlers (6-2, 6-0 at first singles), Molly McLane (6-2, 6-3 at second singles) and Alena Lefevre (6-1, 6-2 at third singles).

In doubles action, Karen Ambrose and Addy Smith teamed up for a 6-3, 6-3 win at first doubles while Ciara Matos and Lindsey Stevens won 7-6, 6-4 at second doubles.

Buckeye Valley 3, Ontario 2

Evaleigh Garnett picked up a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win at second singles and Savannah Parker rallied for a 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 win at third singles as the Barons slipped past the Warriors in non-league action Wednesday night in Richland.

BV’s other win came at first singles, where Anna Lenhart rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win.

GIRLS GOLF

Gracie Baun fired a team-best 39 to lead Olentangy Liberty to a tri-match win over Pickerington North and Olentangy Wednesday night at Turnberry.

Taya Buxton (41), Juliana Renda (42), Dakota Riley (43) and Abigail Corbin (43) also contributed for the Patriots, who took top honors with a team total of 165. Olentangy finished second with a 175-stroke effort while North smoothed out the scoring summary with a 178.

BOYS SOCCER

Buckeye Valley picked up a key MSL win Wednesday, slipping past host Bexley 1-0 with a late goal from Brayden Fox off a well-executed corner kick.

Treyden Williams and the defense took care of the rest, with Williams finishing with four saves in the win.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Hayes def. Olentangy Berlin 11-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-12

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy 4, Olentangy Berlin 0

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_delgazette-4.jpg