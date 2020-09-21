Warrawee Vital, Catch The Fire head $559,000 Little Brown Jug

Warrawee Vital and Catch The Fire headline a field of 14 in the 75th edition of the Little Brown Jug, presented by the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association, to be held Thursday at the Delaware County Fair.

Canadian invader Warrawee Vital comes into the Jug with a three race win streak, including the Somebeachsomewhere and Simcoe Stakes, both held at Woodbine Standardbred At Mohawk Park.

His lifetime best time of 1:48.2 came in the Somebeachsomewhere Stake on Sept. 12.

Warrawee Vital will leave from post three in the second elimination. Tim Tetrick, who is looking for his first Jug title, will drive. Robert Fellows trains the colt for Blair Corbeil, Yolanda Fellows and M & S Racing Stable.

Warrawee Vital’s chief rival should be Sandbetweenmytoes, who will leave from post five. The Somebeachsomewhere colt has earned $177,142 during his career for Fashion Farms.

Jim Campbell trains and Scott Zeron is listed to drive.

The Ohio owned and trained Catch The Fire leads the first $111,800 elimination.

The son of Captaintreacherous won the $375,000 Adios Pace Final on Aug. 1 in 1:49.3. Catch The Fire has won more than $480,000 with six career wins.

John Ackley trains Catch The Fire for the CT Stables of Washington Court House, Ohio. Catch The Fire will be piloted by Mike Wilder and will leave from post five.

The first four finishers in the eliminations return for the $335,400 final.

The 2020 Jug Day card will feature 20 races and will go postward at Noon.

75th Little Brown Jug $111,800 First Elimination Post Horse (Driver/Trainer) 1. Seeyou At Thebeach (Dexter Dunn/Ron Burke) 2. Chief Mate (Scott Zeron/Tony Alagna) 3. Later Dudes (David Miller/Nancy Takter) 4. Diamond Head (Austin Siegelman/Eric Mollor) 5. Catch The Fire (Mike Wilder/John Ackley) 6. Genius Man (Marcus Miller/Erv Miller) 7. Tell The Lou (Scott Zeron/Jim Campbell) $111,800 Second Elimination Post Horse (Driver/Trainer) 1. Major Betts (Dexter Dunn/Mark Harder) 2. Capt Midnight (Dexter Dunn/Tony Alagna) 3. Warrawee Vital (Tim Tetrick/Robert Fellows) 4. Moneyman Hill (Brett Miller/Carmine Auciello) 5. Sandbetweenmytoes (Scott Zeron/Jim Campbell) 6. Captain Barbosa (Joe Bongiorno/Tony Alagna) 7. Cattlewash (David Miller/Ron Burke)

Jay Wolf is the Little Brown Jug Publicity Director

