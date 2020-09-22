Street Gossip cruises to Ohio Breeders Championship win

Street Gossip and Brett Miller cruised to victory in the $108,190 (div) Ohio Breeders Championship for two-year-old colt trotters in Tuesday action at the Delaware County Fair.

At the start of the second division, the Cash Hall colt had a couple of anxious moments as he had to maneuver around a breaking Elliotstone (Dwayne Minor) in the first eighth of a mile, but once he cleared the problem it was smooth sailing.

Street Gossip won by ¾ of a length over a pocket sitting Tango With Me (Aaron Merriman) in 1:57.3.

The colt is owned by Carl Howard and Steven Finkelstein’s Jesmeral Stable. He is trained by Virgil Morgan, Jr.

“I want to congratulate Steve and Carl. They are great guys and love the program here in Ohio,” noted Morgan, who won for the 102nd time at Delaware.

“I had no idea I had that many wins. It makes me feel older than I am,” joked Morgan.

Street Gossip now has four wins in eight career starts and has amassed over $171,000.

The punters who like hunch plays were sure to support Winning Ticket in the first $54,095 division.

Aaron Merriman guided the Triumphant Caviar colt to a neck win over a fast closing Grafenberg (Dan Noble) in gate-to-wire fashion in 1:57.2.

Winning Ticket is owned by trainer Chris Beaver, Steven Zeehandelar, Tim Homan, and Jim Burnett. He has now won four times in seven starts and has $95,047 in earnings.

Three $17,500 divisions of the Buckeye Stallion Series went to Sabina (Ray Paver), Katie’s Lucky Day (Trevor Smith) and Boujee Girl (David Miller).

Mandy Jones won the Spring Haven Farm Ladies Driving Series final with Sports Band.

Jones came into the final as the season’s points leader and used the rail position to go gate-to-wire in 1:57.4. Heather Woolums and Cenalta Power was second. Emily Hay drove the 15-year-old T Red to a third place finish in the racetrack veteran’s final race.

Fly Charley Fly (Luke Ebersole), Wiggleitjim (David Miller) and Atta Boy Chris (Ken Holliday) took the three divisions of the Ohio Fair Racing Conference for freshman colt pacers.

On the distaff side, Beautiful Life (Shawn Barker II), McDreamy Again (Ray Paver) and Cruizin The Night (Ken Holliday) won the three divisions of the OFRC three-year-old pace.

Driver Ryan Stahl swept the Ohio Fair Racing Conference two-year-old colt trot with Best Value (2:01.2) and Phineas (2:02).

The 18 race Jugette Day card will start at 12:00 noon.

Street Gossip, driven by Brett Miller, wins the second division of the two-year-old colt trot in 1:57.3 Tuesday at the Delaware County Fair. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_Street-Gossip.jpg Street Gossip, driven by Brett Miller, wins the second division of the two-year-old colt trot in 1:57.3 Tuesday at the Delaware County Fair. Brad Conrad | For the Gazette

By Jay Wolf For the Gazette

Jay Wolf is the Little Brown Jug Publicity Director.

Jay Wolf is the Little Brown Jug Publicity Director.