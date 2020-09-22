Pacers stay hot with win over Wildcats

The Delaware Hayes girls soccer team continued its solid stretch of play Tuesday, winning its third straight game with a 5-0 decision over host Westerville South.

The Pacers, who bumped their overall record to 9-1 and league mark to a perfect 4-0 with the win, spread the wealth on the offensive end. Their five goals came from five different players as Ava Bruns, Aubrey Griner, Maddy Green, McKenzie Hayes and Alyssa Griner all found the back of the net.

The defense, meanwhile, took care of the rest, holding the Wildcats without a single shot on goal for the entire match.

Next up, Hayes is slated to take on Olentangy Orange in non-league action Tuesday in Delaware.

Worthington Kilbourne 1, Big Walnut 0

Mara McGlone scored the lone goal of the game as the Wolves notched a league win over the visiting Golden Eagles Tuesday night in Worthington.

Olivia Ramsey had six saves in the Big Walnut goal while Celeste Sloma had four saves en route to the shutout for Kilbourne.

Olentangy Berlin 1, Hilliard Darby 1

Lindsey Whitmore scored off a feed from Paige Aloi to give the Bears a first-half lead, but the host Panthers answered with a goal of their own in the second to salvage a draw Tuesday night in Hilliard.

Jessica Burchinal had seven saves in the Berlin goal.

Also: Dublin Coffman 1, Olentangy Orange 0; Olentangy Liberty 3, Upper Arlington 2; Olentangy 3, Thomas Worthington 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Anna Johnson and Natalie Davis finished with seven kills apiece, Ally Gray collected a team-best 19 digs and Chloe Jeffers added 14 assists and 10 digs of her own as Delaware Hayes topped visiting Big Walnut 25-22, 25-13, 25-12 Tuesday night.

Caroline Speelman led the Golden Eagles with 10 kills and eight digs in the setback. Teagan Ng was also steady, finishing with three kills and 10 digs.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Hilliard Davidson 0

Claire Mrukowski had nine kills, McKenna Cook finished with 13 digs and Logan Flaugh collected a team-best 23 assists to lead the Patriots to a 25-8, 25-9, 25-16 win over the visiting Wildcats Tuesday night in Powell.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 3, Marysville 0; Olentangy 3, Dublin Jerome 0

BOYS SOCCER

Dan Buehrer had a big night, finishing with two goals to lead Olentangy Liberty to a 2-0 win in a key league match against host Upper Arlington Tuesday night.

Buehrer’s first goal was a header off a pass from Aade Rajmohan and the second a rocket set up by a pass from Jayson Castellanos.

Andrew Bartosik and Blaize Buzash split time in goal, collecting a combined 10 saves on the way to the shutout.

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut picked up wins on two of the three singles courts and won both doubles matches to notch a 4-1 non-league win over host Granville Tuesday afternoon.

Golden Eagle winners included Kina Ehlers (6-3, 6-4 at first singles), Addy Smith (6-0, 6-1 at third singles), the duo of Alena Lefevre and Karen Ambrose (6-2, 6-1 at first doubles) and Avery Wagner and Lindsey Stevens (6-7, 6-1, 6-4 at second doubles).

Also: Olentangy Berlin 3, Dublin Coffman 2

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_delgazette-7.jpg