Party Girl Hill, Daxter Dunn, Chris Ryder dominate Jugette

The 50th edition of the Jugette was a dominating performance by Party Girl Hill and the New Zealand duo of driver Dexter Dunn and trainer Chris Ryder on Wednesday at the Delaware County Fair.

When the starting gate wings opened for the second heat, Joe Bongiorno sent the elimination winner New Year out of post two, forcing Lyons Sentinel (Tim Tetrick) into the two hole and Party Girl Hill into third.

Dunn and Party Girl Hill made an early move and took the lead at the quarter in :27. The pair controlled the race and the fractions of :55.4 and 1:23.4.

Stablemate New Year was 3 1/2 lengths back in second and Peaky Sneaky (Scott Zeron) was third.

Party Girl Hill tripped the timer in 1:50.3, establishing a two-heat world record of 3:40.1.

The Captaintreacherous filly is owned by breeder Tom Hill of Lancashire, UK. She has won all 11 career starts.

“She is an amazing animal, she makes it look so easy…she’s the best pacing female I have ever driven. She’s exciting that is for sure,” noted the winning reinsman. “The Ryder’s have been friends with the Dunn’s for a number of years. This is special.”

Chris Ryder hoisted the Jugette for the second time. He conditioned the 2013 Jugette champ, I Luv The Nitelife.

In the $47,545 second elimination, Party Girl Hill set a new world record with her first over victory in 1:49.3, pacing the last half-mile in :53.3.

Lyons Sentinel (Tim Tetrick) grabbed the early lead and set the fractions of :27.1 and :56. Dunn had the eventual winner sitting third through the first half a mile and started her challenge before the three-quarters in 1:23.

Party Girl Hill put a head in front in the final turn and scored a ¾ of a length win over a stubborn Lyons Sentinel. Perfect Storm (David Miller) was third and Lady Lou (Scott Zeron) advanced to the $142,635 final.

Dunn and Ryder also won the first elimination with New Year.

The Somebeachsomewhere filly went gate to wire to defeat a closing Peaky Sneaky (Scott Zeron) by three parts of a length in 1:52. Blazin Grace (David Miller) and Keystone Eureka (Aaron Merriman) took the final two spots that advanced to the final.

New Year is owned by the Let It Ride Stables and Bottom Line Racing.

Dunn finished the day with six winning drives.

Dunn sweeps Buckette

Driver Dexter Dunn swept the two divisions of the $82,200 (div) Buckette for three-year-old filly trotters.

Caviart Eva took the first division by two lengths in 1:54 over Hannah (Andy Miller).

Nancy Takter trains the Trixon lass for Caviart Farm.

The second $41,100 division went to another Trixon filly, Spoiled Princess.

Spoiled Princess defeated Deswanslittlelorie (Aaron Merriman) by three-quarters of a length in 1:55.2.

Nifty Norman conditions the winner for Robert McNerney and Hauser Bros Racing.

Dunn is the 10-time New Zealand champion driver, who started driving in the United States full time last year.

Standardbred filly pace to Fighting Evil

The Sweet Lou filly, Fighting Evil (Mike Wilder) took the $39,406 Standardbred filly pace in 1:54.2.

Tava (Tim Tetrick) and Always B Laughin (Andy Miller) was second and third.

Trainer Daniel Lee Snyder co-owns the filly with Jason Ash of Delaware, Ohio.

Treasure Gems K takes standardbred trot

Treasure Gems K (Chris Page) broke her maiden in the $43,506 Standardbred two-year-old filly trot in 1:59. Josh Joshing (Andy Miller) and Gothic Girl (Dan Noble) rounded out the trifecta.

The Encore Encore filly is trained by Paul Reid for Robert J. Key.

World mark lowered twice in OBC three-year-old colt trot

A pair of world records were established in the Ohio Breeders Champioships for three-year-old colt trotters.

In the opening division $48,421, It’s Academic (Chris Page) lowered the world mark to 1:53.1 with a 3 ½ length victory over Stonefire Us (Dewayne Minor) and Big Box Hanover (Dan Noble).

The Uncle Peter colt won for the fourth time in 10 seasonal starts and has amassed just short of $340,000 for Burke Racing Stable, William Donovan, Joe Sbrocco and Hatfield Stables.

The record stood for approximately two hours as Action Uncle (Brett Miller) lowered the world mark to 1:52.4 in the second division with 5 ¾ length score over Buxton (Dan Noble).

Virgil Morgan, Jr. trains the Uncle Peter colt for Carl Howard, Joyce McClelland and Larry Wills.

Action Uncle has been ultra-consistent this season with eight wins and a second in nine 2020 starts. He has won $570,035 for his career.

Action Uncle already owned the two-year-old world record that he established last year at the Delaware County Fair.

Party Girl Hill and driver Dexter Dunn head for the finish line during the 50th edition of the Jugette Wednesday at the Delaware County Fair. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_Party-Girl-Hill-Final-.jpg Party Girl Hill and driver Dexter Dunn head for the finish line during the 50th edition of the Jugette Wednesday at the Delaware County Fair. Brad Conrad | For the Gazette