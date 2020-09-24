Patriots pull away from Golden Eagles, 5-1

The Olentangy Liberty girls soccer team took a rare trip to Sunbury Thursday night, and made the most of it en route to a 5-1 non-league win over host Big Walnut.

The game was tight throughout the first half, with the Patriots clinging to a 2-1 lead at the break after a fast start.

Liberty broke the scoring seal in the first minute, when Jaimason Brooker scored off a feed from Quinn Casey. The Patriots made it 2-0 18 minutes later when Rachel Davidson found the back of the net, but the Golden Eagles sliced their deficit in half when Ella Froehlich scored off an assist from Emma Barnett.

Things stayed tight until the second half, when Liberty scored three unanswered goals — two off the foot of Morgan Mahan and the other from Brooker — to pull away.

Olivia Ramsey finished with five saves for Big Walnut while the duo of Taylor Thomas and Sierra Kirby combined for three in the Liberty net.

Olentangy Orange 2, Westerville North 1

Regan Yamasaki scored 10 minutes into the action and the Pioneers parlayed the early lead into a non-league win over the visiting Warriors Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Hannah Heald scored what proved to be the game-winning goal off a corner from Yamasaki with 15 minutes left.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

London Davis had a team-best 11 kills and Molly Shomock added 10 to lead Olentangy Orange to a straight-set win over Olentangy Liberty Thursday night in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers, who won 25-22, 25-14, 25-19, also got big nights from Hannah Borer and Addie Evans, who finished with 36 assists and 23 digs, respectively.

Abby Roubinek led Liberty with 13 kills. McKenna Cook added 13 digs and Logan Flaugh finished with 23 assists and three aces in the setback.

From Wednesday

Olentangy Berlin def. Big Walnut 25-11, 25-9, 25-15; DeSales def. Olentangy 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22; Thomas Worthington def. Delaware Hayes 25-17, 25-19, 25-11

GIRLS TENNIS

Buckeye Valley was sharp in its second to last match of the regular season Thursday afternoon, sweeping away host Whitehall-Yearling 5-0.

Baron winners included Anna Lenhart (6-0, 6-0 at first singles), Savannah Parker (6-1, 7-6 at second singles), Peyton Bebout (6-0, 6-1 at third singles), Clara Janow and Evaleigh Garnett (6-0, 6-0 at first doubles) and Ella Newland and Gibson (4-6, 6-4, 10-7).

Also: Big Walnut 5, Mount Vernon 0; Olentangy Liberty 4, Olentangy Berlin 1

GIRLS GOLF

Gracie Baun finished tied for third overall with a 77 to lead Olentangy Liberty to a fifth-place showing at Thursday’s Lady Bear Invitational hosted by Upper Arlington at Brookside.

The Patriots, who also counted scores from Taya Buxton (82), Abigail Corbin (85) and Juliana Renda (88), finished with a combined 332.

From Wednesday

Olentangy 163, Delaware Hayes 209

BOYS SOCCER

Parker Cameron scored off a header set up by a Jack Bierne cross and the defense made it hold up as Olentangy Liberty notched a 1-0 non-league win over host Hilliard Darby Tuesday night.

Andrew Bartosik had two saves en route to collecting the shutout.

Also: Olentangy Orange 1, Watterson 0; Olentangy Berlin 2, Hilliard Bradley 1

From Wednesday

Worthington Christian 8, Buckeye Valley 1

